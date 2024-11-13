Psychology Says Women Who Master These 4 Body Language Hacks Always Get The Guy

When you're finally ready to take your communication with a man offline and into the real world, you're no longer just words on the screen to each other, so it's natural to feel nervous. Suddenly, reading body language becomes critical. He's getting the whole picture of you, so you want to make the best impression.

Getting a guy to like you is all about how you move and carry yourself in his presence. It sends a very strong message without you having to say anything at all.

Women who master these four body language hacks always get the guy:

1. Don't lean forward

When you lean forward toward a man while you're sitting or standing, it can feel aggressive to him. It changes your physical and emotional vibe and subconsciously feels like you're chasing him.

What to do instead: To counteract this, simply lean back. Just tilt your body backward when you're around him and see what happens. When you're sitting in a chair, don't lean forward when you're in discussion. Lean back, this is a nonverbal communication of immediacy as explained by research from The University of Texas.

If you're standing across from him, put one foot behind the other and shift your weight so you're leaning away, not toward him.

There is a subtle energy exchange that happens between people when they interact. This is where leaning back comes into play. By relaxing your body and "opening" it, you are signaling your affinity towards him and openness to his approach. In this way, a woman makes the first move by making it possible for a man to make his.

2. Relax your hands

When we manage multi-tasking, our hands get very tight. So do our shoulders and arms. Have you ever caught yourself balling your hands into a tight fist when you're speaking? Jeffrey A. Simpson, Ph.D. suggests this kind of body language can feel tense and harsh to a man.

What to do instead: Practice letting your wrists go limp and opening your palms. Move your hands in front of your body and imagine they have no bones at all in them. If you're holding a glass or a fork, notice how tightly you're gripping, and allow your hands to soften. This small change will make you feel softer and calmer. It will force you to slow down and drop tension off your body.

3. Untense your shoulders

When we're nervous or uneasy, we tend to tense the area around our neck and shoulders. Do a check-in with your body right now, but especially when you're on a date. Chances are your shoulders will be creeping up toward your ears, and you probably didn't even notice.

What to do instead: Tense shoulders make you look like you're ready to pounce. It reminds him of his tension, and he doesn't want to feel that in you.

On the contrary, what men love is softness in touch and feelings, as explained by a study in the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior. He wants to feel relaxed around you, especially if he has a lot of stress from his job. Keep a watch on where your shoulders are, and consciously practice relaxing them and letting them fall.

4. Take a step back

If you feel a man pull back or lean away, it's not enough to just lean back as well. Research from The Journal of Nonverbal Behavior suggests standing too close means you need to soften your body language.

What to do: Take a step backward. He will sense the open space and intuitively feel the need to move closer to you.

Surprisingly, this will also make you feel more in control. By allowing yourself to move away from him, you keep from appearing needy or eager to please, and the ball is now in his court to move closer or not.

If you soften your body language in these ways, he'll feel compelled toward you and get to know you. He will feel more affectionate and romantic toward you. Even the smallest shifts in your movements and gestures can make a big difference in the way a man responds to you.

Men find the softness in women attractive and encourage them to take the lead in moving the relationship forward. So, the next time you're getting ready for that all-important first meeting, remember these body language tricks for sparking a romantic feeling of attraction in him.

Rori Raye is a relationship coach who's helped thousands of women transform their love lives.