Woman Says Man Asked Her Out Under One Strange Condition — 'I'm At A Loss For Words'

I’m staying at a resort on the beach. A guy takes the seat next to me at the bar. He starts talking to me. He’s nice enough, but I’m not there to meet a man. After we’ve been chatting for a while, he asks me a question.

“Would you go out on a date with me?” he says.

“I’m sorry,” I say. “I don’t live in Connecticut. I live in the D.C. area.”

“I could come down there for a weekend,” he says. “I’ll take you out.”

Advertisement

“It’s far,” I say.

I think the conversation is over. I’m tired and ready to call it a night.

“If you would move to Connecticut,” he says. “I’d buy you a house and give you $250,000.”

“You can’t be serious,” I say.

“Well,” he says. “I wouldn’t do it immediately. But if we were dating for six months or so I would.”

“That’s a lot of effort for a date,” I say. “You might want to shop local.”

I’m being funny. But not really.

I’m at a loss for words — I’ve just been asked on a date with a proposition.

This is a first for me. Even in the dysfunctional, drama-filled post-divorce dating world. It’s odd.

Advertisement

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Call me crazy because I’ve been financially wiped out. But my answer has to be a BIG resounding NO. I’m sure there are women takers. I’m not one of them.

I can’t lie. The thought of being taken care of (even temporarily thinking it) is appealing. I’m worn out and stressed out. My ex-husband met his goal. He wanted me to struggle and suffer for leaving him.

Advertisement

But I want to rebuild my own life. I don’t want to rely on a man. I don’t want to need a man. Except for love, friendship, and joy…if that’s possible post-divorce.

I don’t want anything else from a man. I want to stand on my own two feet. I want to be my mother’s daughter. I want the independence I generously gave away. To the wrong man.

But back to ‘Proposition Man’ at the bar. I’m now regretting ordering that last drink of the night. I don’t know how to extricate myself from this situation. I don’t lie. As I always say, Catholic school ruined me. But evidently, not on this night.

My desperation to flee from this situation makes me utter the following words: 'I don't date.'

Advertisement

I don’t even cross my fingers or my legs. I just lie. For this lifelong truth-teller, I’m surprised the seas didn’t part, or the skies didn’t open up. The nuns should be covering their habit-shielded ears. That is, if they still wore them.

I jump off that bar stool. I am sprinting out of this dating scenario.

I text a few of my high school besties who had also extended their stay at the resort.

By now, they’re on the road. One of them hits me back immediately. “Do it,” he says. “Is he good-looking? Get it in writing.”

His old girlfriend, my other bestie, chimes in. “Don’t do it,” she says.

Advertisement

My other bestie is silent. I guess she’s as shocked as I am by divorce dating drama. Of course, they’re all joking.

My friends wouldn’t take the man's offer, and they certainly know me well enough to know that I wouldn’t take it.

Or even consider it. Okay, there I go lying again.

I think I hear a crack of thunder and a bolt of lightning. I might have considered it. For a moment.

Colleen Sheehy Orme is a national relationship columnist, journalist, and former business columnist. She writes bout love, life, relationships, family, parenting, divorce, and narcissism.