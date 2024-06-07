When I Rebuilt My Life, I Built A Cathedral

Divorce happens all the time — but this was happening to me.

At the time, I was a poorly paid teacher struggling to make ends meet. I certainly lacked the financial firepower to afford everything my wife wanted. Contemplating divorce, I wasn’t sure I could support myself as a single man.

A few days later, I discovered that my wife had found someone who could more completely meet her needs — a wealthy choir member twenty years her senior. She was the director of that choir.

We had a two-year-old son with profound special needs. My wife had never wanted to be a mother and had rebuked me bitterly when she discovered she was pregnant.“You did this to me!” she screamed. That was not how I envisioned learning that I would soon be a father.

She had plunged into denial when I pursued special programs for our child funded by the state. She refused to acknowledge that he wasn’t developing normally and needed help.

“What will happen to my son?” I thought. “Who will get custody? Will I ever truly be a father?”

Sitting there in my beat-up Nissan, I held in my hand a bottle of wine I had bought from the store and pondered whether I should sit there and drain the entire thing. I needed numbing … badly. I came so close. Given that I had about a five-mile drive back home, I chose to wait until I was in our driveway to start drinking. I was fortunate that a police car didn’t drive by then. I drank the entire bottle over the course of an hour.

In a matter of months, I lost everything. Almost everything.

I lost my marriage, son, home, job (I couldn’t afford to remain where I was), and friends. I even lost my church community, who, when they learned that their beloved choirmaster was having an affair with a member of her own choir, treated me as being tainted by association.

I felt like I had been dumped on a deserted island in the middle of the Pacific. Here is a sampling of thoughts that floated through my mind:

“You’re broke, and if you don’t stop teaching, you’re screwed. Your college degree is woefully outdated — your skills are antiquated.”

“You will be lonely for a very long time — who wants to be with a broken man?

“You’re a loser, pal — just deal with it. Life sucks.”

The divorce process took less than three months. My former wife attended the court hearing, and I elected to stay home. Two days later, I received a copy of the divorce decree from my attorney. My wife had custody of our son.

I was divorced in the summer, which gave me time to find a new job and relocate. I gave almost everything we owned to my wife, except my books, clothes, and running shoes. I wanted to start over with a clean slate.

The clutch on my old Nissan pickup gave out the day I was supposed to move to a new city and a new job. I could have just broken down, like my truck, but I didn’t have the energy. I stayed with a friend until my car was repaired and then began a cross-country road trip to South Florida, my new home.

You can choose to do a lot of good or bad thinking when driving alone. I chose the former. The four-day drive through the Midwest and southern states was cathartic. I was distancing myself by the mile from the trauma behind me. The gravitational pull of grief was slowly weakening.