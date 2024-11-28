Woman Marries Hotel Employee A Year After Her Mom Dared Her To Tell Him She Thought He Was Cute

We all love a good meet-cute. Usually, though, they’re reserved for books and movies in which literally anything can happen.

One couple experienced a real-life meet-cute in one of the most unlikely places, and now they couldn’t be happier.

A woman married a hotel employee just a year after her mother dared her to tell him she thought he was cute.

TikTok content creator Summer Pfleger shared the adorable story of how she met her now-husband, Ethan, on the app.

In a nearly 10-minute-long video, Pfleger documented her experiences over a year from when she met her husband to the present moment. It all began when Pfleger and her mom were staying at a Holiday Inn in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

She said, “There’s a really cute guy who works at the front desk down, and my mom has dared me to call him and tell him that I think he’s cute, but I’m nervous as heck, but we’re gonna do it.”

Pfleger then picked up the phone and called the front desk, where Ethan picked up. She explained to him that she had been down just a few minutes before asking for forks.

“OK, so you’re probably gonna think I’m really weird, but my mom dared me to do this because I’ve been telling her that I thought you were really cute, and she didn’t think that I would do this, so I just had to call and see if you’re single,” Pfleger said nervously.

After she and the front desk worker exchanged names, they also exchanged numbers — and planned a date.

“OK, um, update guys,” she said in another clip. “I’m going on a date with him today.”

The relationship continued to progress, with Pfleger filming occasional updates, like when Ethan asked her to be his girlfriend.

“OK, so the night that I got his number, I had ... asked for a fork for my food, and he didn’t show me where the forks were. And so we’ve made fun of that since then,” she explained. “And so he asked me to be his girlfriend yesterday … and this is how he did it. He gave me a fork that says ‘be my girlfriend’ with the day that we met.”

“He’s perfect,” she said with a smile.

Throughout the video, the woman shared details about their relationship and wedding.

Pfleger took viewers through her and Ethan’s journey, from meeting each other’s parents to celebrating anniversaries.

“I know I’m gonna marry this boy,” she said with certainty after they had only been together for about a month. It turned out that Pfleger was right.

“OK y’all, so it’s my birthday, and my boyfriend took me to the place [where' we had our first date ever,” she said not long after, “and he popped the question, so now he’s my fiancé!”

Pfleger showed the video’s 9.3 million viewers her wedding dress, the creation of their wedding website, moving into their first apartment, and getting their wedding invitations in the mail.

The video ended with a shot of Pfleger in her wedding dress.

“We are about to get married, y’all!” she exclaimed. “We’re about 30 minutes away. So, Ethan, I am about to be your wife! I’ve been making this video for over a year.”

While meet-cutes are nice, they’re not necessary.

A meet-cute certainly makes for a great story, but it’s not required to find the person you’re meant to spend your life with.

Author and professor Terri Orbuch told VeryWell Mind that “how people meet doesn’t determine how a relationship will develop, but rather it is what transpired during their entire dating journey that allows them to have a shared fun, funny or romantic story to share with others.”

So, while it may sound sweet to meet someone in a rom-com-worthy way, it is definitely not required to have a great, healthy relationship.

