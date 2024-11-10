The Secret Of Couples Who Just Click, According To Psychology

My research is conducted where the heart's chemistry meets the brain's chemistry. My book, Love Sense, studies how to get, cultivate, and keep long-term love that lasts. Shortly after the book was published, I interviewed YourTango to discuss the science of love and the relationship truths that get hearts pumping and form the basis of stronger, deeper, more powerful emotional bonds.

A conversation between Sue Johnson and YourTango about the science of love and what makes couples click:

YourTango: You talk a lot about relationships' emotional, spiritual, and feel-good benefits. Can we get these benefits from short-term relationships and dating, or must we be in a committed relationship?

Sue Johnson: You need to be in a committed relationship to get the physical or health benefits, like a better heart rate. If you want all the feel-good stuff from attachment, dating won't do it. There's no free ride here! The reason I say that is because you need a real sense of a bond to feel safe and connected with your partner. Because that's what we're talking about — bonds. We're wired to thrive in that type of relationship. A good relationship is better health insurance than a careful diet, and it's a better anti-aging strategy than taking vitamins.

Advertisement

dekazigzag | Shutterstock

Our most significant misconception about love

YourTango: What do you think is our most significant misconception about love — and do you think it's detrimental or no big deal?

Sue Johnson: I think it's the belief that love is just this random, mysterious thing. That it's something that happens to you and not what you do. People act like they have no control over their relationships. This is not good for us at all.

Advertisement

I also think we've grown to think of dependency as a weakness. We've fallen in love with independence instead of falling in love with our partners, and it's dangerous to deny ourselves the connection and closeness we crave. Our inner dialogue goes something like this: "If I need him to support me, it means I'm weak." We want to be strong, competent career women, and we can. It doesn't mean we're weak if we express the desire to have a partner. It's a strength to be able to say that, to be able to say, "I want to be in a committed relationship."

The power of emotional bonding and intimacy

YourTango: You talk about the three places we exist within our relationships: the emotions, the brain, and the body. Where do we tend to place our priority ... and where should we?

Sue Johnson: There's a fallacy that romantic love is all about intimacy. To reduce relationships to thathas been a very unfortunate thing. Here's the thing: The focus should be on our emotional connection. Great intimacy can follow that, and it does! Intimacy without a strong bond is like dancing with no music: It's not very satisfying.

The essence of love is the quality of the emotional connection, and when that's strong, everything else falls into place. So, to get there, you need to focus on cultivating that bond — not having a hot bedroom life.

Advertisement

Love and the allure of mystery

YourTango: We're reluctant to attach science to the concept of love because we think it "kills the mystery." Why do we want to be kept in the dark?

Sue Johnson: We want excitement and to assume we can only have that at the beginning of a relationship. And we place far too much attention on the concept of novelty. We used to — as a society — hope for love. Jane Austen hoped for it. But now? We all expect it and still want to crave that "strange, mysterious, almost forbidden thing."

Also, it's just mysterious because we don't fully understand it! But we can't afford love to be mysterious or strange. We must understand love, why it goes wrong, and how to fix it. We can no longer work with love as in this mysterious story. It's not sustainable. But real, long-term, committed love is the most sustainable thing. That's what keeps us going.

Advertisement

Dr. Sue Johnson is the Director of the International Center for Excellence in Emotionally Focused Therapy and the author of multiple best-selling books, including Hold Me Tight and Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love.