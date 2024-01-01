A Woman's 'Meet Cute' Almost Ended In A Fight But 7 Months Later They're Celebrating Their First Christmas Together

This time of year, we all love a good romantic comedy, right? Lighthearted romance and Christmastime go hand-in-hand, after all.

One woman on Reddit shared a story that is pretty much exactly like a romantic comedy come to life, and it comes with the perfect Christmas happy ending.

She and her partner's 'meet cute' almost ended in a fight when they first met.

The woman and her partner's story begins like many love stories and many romcoms, for that matter, with wires getting crossed. They met while the woman, a doctor, picked up her niece, Sophie, from school. As her niece ran to greet her, she tripped and badly skinned her knee, so they immediately went to the school nurse.

The nurse, named Alexandra, noticed that Sophie had a keen interest in everything she was doing and the equipment she had in her office, so she asked Sophie if she wanted to be a nurse when she grew up. Sophie replied that she wanted to be a doctor like her aunt.

What happened next was the whole reason the woman initially wrote into Reddit. "The nurse got a bit upset and asked me why I didn't say anything about this," she wrote in her post.

After apologizing, Alexandra said "She'd never be able to guess my line of work correctly because I look better than most of my colleagues," and added that perhaps sometime soon the doctor could "make it up to her" for tricking her about her job. All of this left her totally confused.

The woman thought she'd offended the nurse and had no idea she was being flirted with.

"Lol, she's flirting hard and you're oblivious," a commenter wrote, part of a chorus of comments along the same lines. "1, I hope you're queer," another commenter wrote. "2, I hope someone brings out this post at your wedding."

"I can certainly see it now," the woman wrote in response. "Honestly this is embarrassing!" And once she realized what was happening, people on Reddit were heavily invested in this potential romance.

"MY HEART. This is absolutely adorable," another commenter wrote. "People being oblivious to flirting is just so freaking pure. Like here you are thinking what an odd interaction and they left probably red as a tomato silent yelling into oblivion."

So, there was only one thing to do. Go back and try to salvage this meet cute!

In a follow-up post, the woman thanked her fellow Redditors for waking her up. "​​I was absolutely clueless during the whole interaction and missed the flirting part altogether."

She then went back to Sophie's school with flowers and thanked Alexandra "for taking care of my niece's knee and I asked her if I had the opportunity to make up for my rudeness from the last visit. Thankfully, she agreed."

They had a lovely date on which she even showed Alexandra her Reddit post. "It is safe to say she was as amused as every single one of the commenters and she can barely stop teasing me about it," she wrote.

Seven months later, the women celebrated their first Christmas together.

To the surprise of everyone who followed this story initially, the Redditor popped back up this week with yet another update to her and Alexandra's story.

She began her post by saying, "I have been dating my girlfriend … for the past 7 months. It actually was a whole thing back then, I even posted about it." Many immediately knew what she was talking about.

In her new post, she revealed that she and Alexandra spent their first Christmas together. Not only that, but it was the first year ever that Alexandra didn't go home to her family for Christmas, because her schedule did not allow for it.

And while that left the woman feeling a bit guilty for messing up Alexandra's long-held traditions since it caused a bit of family tension — hence the reason she wrote into Reddit again seeking advice in the first place — what shined through for commenters was what a good problem this was to have, and what it revealed about their partnership.

"This girl is a keeper," one wrote. "She's willing to [break with tradition] for you and is willing to take whatever time you can give her during your busy schedule. Make sure to schedule in a romantic dinner, ice-skating, or other activity for her and you. Happy Holidays!"

Sure, seven months and a romantic Christmas might not be quite enough to deem this a "happily ever after" just yet, but hey, it certainly would be if this actually were a Christmas romcom!

So this writer chooses to believe they'll be together forever and this is but the first of a lifetime of Christmases they'll share. Fade to black, cue "All I Want For Christmas Is You," roll credits!

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice, and human interest topics.