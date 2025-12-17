Woman Explains How She Gets Men To Give Her The Princess Treatment Without Questioning It

A 28-year-old woman living in New York City shared in a TikTok video series some rules every woman should implement in their dating life to get the princess treatmen from men. The woman named Michelle said that dating while following these rules has made guys beg to be exclusive with her in less than a week.

If you want to start dating men who provide what you need and exceed your expectations, Michelle’s rules may help. The key, she said, is to communicate exactly what she wants to the men she is seeing.

Michelle said she gets men to give her the princess treatment by clearly telling them what she wants.

The first trick is to never accept simple dates. She wants men to go above and beyond. That means no bar dates, no dinner dates, no coffee dates, and no park dates. “I need experiences,” said Michelle.

Just dance | Shutterstock

“These dates have to be curated; they have to be well planned in advance,” she argued. “They have to be experiences that I wouldn’t normally do for myself or pay for.”

“You might waste my time,” she went on. “But at least I’m gonna have a fun experience to show for it, and it was semi-worthwhile.” To make her expectations clear, Michelle said she communicates her needs. Her philosophy: If you want a man to provide what you want, you’ve got to tell him what you want.

Make it clear what you expect from the beginning of the relationship to build that foundation. “Closed mouths don’t get fed,” said Michelle, which one guy told her verbatim after she expected him to provide tickets to his game. If she had communicated her expectations and asked for tickets, the guy she was seeing would be in a position to either provide them or not. If he didn’t, maybe she wouldn’t have moved forward with him, but by not communicating what she wanted, she closed that door altogether.

Michelle said women should clearly establish their needs straight away.

Michelle said she expects a man she’s dating to provide transportation to their date, so she makes that clear on day one. She claimed that ever since her previous boyfriend provided transportation, she’s expected nothing less from anyone else. But if you are not accustomed to the lifestyle, she said, “creating a persona and sticking to it” can make asking for what you want feel less awkward.

To make her expectations for transportation clear, she asks the men questions like “What time should I be ready for the car to pick me up?” or “What time should I be downstairs for when the car is getting here?” Her theory: If a man’s smart, he will understand from this that he needs a car to pick you up. And if he really wants to take you on a date, he’ll find a way to meet your expectations and make it work. If not, keep pushing for what you want.

Michelle also believes in ranking her potential partners.

She says she treats dating like "The Hunger Games" by letting men know that they’re actively in competition with the other men she’s dating.

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

“I have a little checklist,” Michelle said. “I’m ranking every single one that I’m dating. And the higher the rank, the more time you get with me. So the more you do for me, the more your rank goes up.”

While she’s not throwing it in anyone’s face, she’s also not shy about posting any gifts or flowers she’s receiving or any nice dinners and trips that she's going on. She argued that by making it clear that she’s getting princess treatment from others, she sends the message that a man needs to provide the same if they want to be in her presence.

Michelle follows the 30/60/90-day rule to make men work toward earning her intimacy.

She explained, “Men, they want a woman that they have to conquer, right? So if you’re opening up your legs and throwing your[self] left, right, and center, what’s there to conquer? It’s just too easy. They don’t need to do anything in order to get you.”

Her rule is 30 days before a nightcap at someone’s house, 60 days before a sleepover, and 90 days before intimacy. She specified that intimacy is okay to happen at the 60-day mark, but not going all the way.

She theorized that waiting 90 days would challenge him to provide for you the best he can. And when it finally happens, he’ll feel like he’s earned it.

And most importantly, Michelle says you have to show gratitude.

Michelle’s last rule in dating is to always show gratitude for the nice things men do for her. Always ask for what you want, but ask respectfully. And when they give you what you want, show that you are thankful. “If you want it, ask for it,” Michelle said. “Don’t be shy, don’t be embarrassed, but make sure that you’re grateful for it.”

Eugenio Marongiu | Shutterstock

“I will say thank you for my car once I arrive at the date,” Michelle explained. “I will be at the date and say thank you for the date, and then once my car takes me home or wherever afterward, I will say thank you again for the car.”

“I want them to understand that I’m very grateful and I’m not demanding,” she went on to say. “My number one thing is don’t ever demand anything, because no one has to do anything for you, and no one wants to do anything for someone who demands it.”

Maddie Haley is a writer and contributor to YourTango. She covers pop culture, celebrity news, and lifestyle stories.