There Are 2 Types Of Relationships Every Woman Goes Through Before She Finally Finds The Right One

When speaking with women about their past dating experiences, especially those who are now in happy relationships or marriages, they tend to share the same kinds of stories. Whether it's dealing with an emotionally unavailable person or with someone who might be a little bit toxic and insecure, most, if not all, women who are happily paired up have been through the weeds when it comes to past relationships.

A Psych expert named Stacie Marie has a theory about why women seem to need to kiss a few frogs before finding a prince. She believes that women actually have to experience two very specific relationships before they find their happily ever after.

Two types of relationships every woman goes through before she finally finds the right one:

1. The toxic relationship

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

"What that looks like is those up and down emotions, the manipulation, the watering herself down, the trust issues, the lying, the cheating," Marie explained in her video. "You have those really low lows and those really high highs. They kind of get you back in and reel you in."

She pointed out that once women experience that one toxic relationship, it usually teaches them what they need to look out for to avoid making the same mistake twice. They know not to entertain someone who might put them back in that toxic cycle because they've already experienced it before.

"Think of a healthy relationship in your life. What behaviors would you never tolerate from that person? What would you never do to that person? Answer these questions to create a 'relationship playbook' to check when it feels boundaries are being crossed," explained clinical professional counselor Millie Huckabee.

The toxic relationship truly becomes the blueprint for the things that women refuse to put up with anymore. Once you learn that your peace shouldn't be something that you compromise just to be with someone, you avoid the toxicity.

2. The safe, yet empty relationship

MexChriss | Shutterstock

Once women leave a toxic relationship, their next one tends to be with someone who is on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. It's someone who won't be manipulative, lie, or even cheat. It's someone who treats you with respect, yet as Marie pointed out, it's not a truly fulfilling relationship. It still feels like something is missing, and even though your nervous system is regulated, you don't feel truly in love.

"You feel like you can't leave, and often we'll start to tell ourselves, 'There's something wrong with us. Why can't I feel the way that I want to feel for this person?'" Marie continued. "It's not that there's something wrong, it's just not right."

So because of that, women tend to stay longer in this relationship than they probably should. But despite how much better this person is than the toxic partner, that doesn't mean you should stay unless you're truly happy and in love. Marie insisted that once women get out of their safe yet empty relationships, they're ready to find the person they're supposed to be with.

