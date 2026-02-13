As much as women crave affection and romance, some men just aren't built to show their love that way. For a lot of people, research shows that clearly identifying as a couple is more important than expressing it. If he isn't saying "I love you" all the time, it doesn't mean he isn't in love with you? Not at all.

Men don't always verbalize how invested they are, but that doesn't mean they're unclear about how they feel inside. If a man does these six things, it usually means he's more invested than he admits, and his actions may be telling a deeper story than his words.

When a man does these 6 things, it usually means he's more invested than he admits:

1. He does little everyday tasks for you

antoniodiaz vis Shutterstock

He's a man who can take care of you and provide for his loved ones. He shows his love through whatever chores he does, maybe he takes out the trash, cuts the lawn, or washes your car. He even gets you to a doctor's appointment. Yes, I know you might have to remind him to get something done. But if you think about it, he's pretty good at keeping his promises and completing his tasks. It's the little everyday things he does that show he cares. Something for which to be grateful, even if it's not done with flowers and candy in hand.

"A couple is like quirky dancing partners," explained life coach Susie Pettit, "When one changes the dance in the middle of the song, their partner knows from habit how to flow with them. The same is true with your interactions."

Advertisement

2. He loves your company and just being around you

JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

He's the one who teases you, makes fun of you while you're cooking, or maybe even helps with a meal. He watches movies with you, lies in bed, and talks with you about how work went today. Your man could be out all night with his buddies or hanging out in the garage for hours, tinkering with whatever he does in there.

There's nothing wrong with some alone time; it's healthy. But he makes choices, and many of them include spending time with you. Romantic or not, research on attachment agreed that if he's there on an everyday basis, he's invested.

Advertisement

3. He doesn't bail when things get real

AYO Production via Shutterstock

Every relationship has ups and downs. This guy stays through the downs. He's invested, and he tries his best to get through whatever is going on. It might be tough, but you both work on the issues. Maybe he frustrates you because he doesn't like to talk, or maybe he avoids confrontation, but one way or the other, it gets worked out. This guy wants to keep love going, and hard times don't scare him.

Marriage coach Sidhharrth S. Kumaar explained, "Someone who wants to fix problems in a way that prevents them from happening again is long-term thinking. If your significant other is willing to work through disagreements in a manner that prevents the problem from recurring, they are likely to be long-term focused."

Advertisement

4. He does things that aren't exactly his thing

ShotPrime Studio via Shutterstock

Not all men love to run kids around or do certain chores. Neither do you. However, there he is doing them anyway. Why? Because he loves you and somewhere deep down, he knows that in a relationship, there are things that need to be done to help it run smoothly.

Like all of us, he'd rather be having a drink and relaxing on the couch or at a favorite watering hole. The gym might have been his thing years ago, but now he knows to get a workout in and come back home. You've both got a lot to do. This kind of man willfully digs in and helps his family thrive; now that's true love.

Advertisement

5. He tolerates people in your life he doesn't particularly like

Xavier Lorenzo via Shutterstock

So maybe your family is a bit of a pain. Perhaps you have this friend who drives him nuts. But he puts up with it and tries to keep a smile on his face. These annoying people are in his life not by his choice but by your choice. Sometimes he walks away or just pleasantly smiles, but he tries his best to bite his tongue, even though it doesn't always work. But he does try. He does it for you because he knows certain people are important in your life, and he does his best to respect that.

Advertisement

6. He supports your goals and thinks you're amazing

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

This is really the bottom line. He knows you're the best, and relationships mean we can't have everything our way all the time. Research from the American Psychological Association explored how people communicate commitment differently. So remember, he picked you, and you're fantastic. He knows that, and that's why he's invested.

A loving relationship is made up of many pieces and parts. Sure, it's even better with a little romance, but love is so much more than that. Remembering this can help us appreciate our loved ones and open our hearts and minds to a new kind of relationship joy.

Lori Peters is a dating coach, radio show host, writer, and speaker on happiness and well-being. Her passion is to help others create more happiness in their loving relationships.