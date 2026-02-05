Only People In Long-Term Marriages Will Relate To These 11 Texts I Sent My Husband

Last updated on Feb 05, 2026

A screenshot of a text message conversation between two people. Courtesy Of Author
While scrolling through my phone and reading the text exchange between my husband and me, I see a love story. No, I don't see a bunch of Xs, Os, and lovey-dovey emoticons. But I do see mistakes, arguments, parenting advice, and venting sessions. 

I see two people navigating this life together. I see a parenting partner. I see a best friend. I see a union that thrives on a healthy dose of sarcasm. When I read our text messages, I see a real marriage. And I laugh. 

Only people in long-term marriages will relate to these 11 texts I sent my husband:

1. This may be the most truthful text message I've ever sent my husband

text message showing how honest in marriage is key Photo from Author

Honesty is key in a successful relationship.

2. Not only does my husband go grocery shopping...

text message of showing husband explaining life's mystery Photo from Author

...he always takes the time to carefully and considerately explain life's greatest mysteries to me. 

3. Communication is the lifeline of any marriage

text message showing the importance of communication in marriage Photo from Author

I want to personally thank the inventor of text messaging for keeping ours together.

4. Communication via text is wonderful, but...

text message where phone call is needed over text Photo from Author

...sometimes we still need to pick up the phone for a personal exchange or just to hear our spouse's voice. Oh, and to make sure they know when to do what they need to do.

5. It's a common misconception...

text message reminding that she can do things on her own Photo from Author

...that the little weak lady needs to first consult with the big strong man. My husband often reminds me that I can do things on my own. Thanks for nudging me towards independence, honey.

6. Sure, he thinks I'm a beautiful and amazing woman, but...

text message of complimenting spouse Photo from Author

...I know the difference between a sincere compliment and a "Meet me in the bedroom" compliment — even through text.

7. It's the story of our lives, isn't it, ladies?

text message of husband only seeing what they want Photo from Author

They don't hear a word we say if it doesn't involve the words, "Take your clothes off."

8. Sometimes I think he messes things up on purpose...

text message of spouse messing thing up on purpose Photo from Author

... so I won't ask him to do them again. It's actually pretty genius. That's why I kept running the golf cart into bushes the last time he invited me to play 18.

9. The way to a man's heart is through his stomach

text message on the way to a man's heart is through their stomach Photo from Author

And the way to mine is if I don't have to cook.

10. Firmly letting your better half know that he needs to back off is acceptable

text message of couple firmly setting boundaries Photo from Author

11. You know you've got a good one when...

text message of partner consoling partner Photo from Author

...he tries to console you and then volunteers to be your PMS punching bag.

Susannah B. Lewis is an author, blogger, and podcaster. Her videos and articles have been featured in Reader’s Digest, Parents Magazine, US Weekly, Yahoo!, Huffington Post, Unilad, TODAY, among many others.

