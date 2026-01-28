People Who Truly Cherish You Tend To Show These 6 Behaviors When They’re Around You

A person who truly cherishes you is someone you have an unexplainable and profound connection with. It is unlike anything you've had with another person. We often relate this deep soul felt connection with spirituality.

As with things of the spirit, there are varying ideas on what a soul connection means. Yet, certain behaviors can guide you as your personal view of spirituality fills in the details for understanding.

Research from The Gottman Institute suggested, "There is no magic formula or perfect algorithm for making a fruitful relationship with another human being. Yes, you need to find the other person attractive, look up to them, and feel a strong sense of familiarity, but those are but a small slice of the pie that constitutes a healthy and lasting relationship."

Your unique partnership with a person who truly cherishes you will intertwine when it makes sense and feels right for you.

People who truly cherish you show these six specific behaviors when they’re around you:

1. They understand you on a deeper level

Monkey Business Images via Shutterstock

Soulmates often feel like they have known each other for much longer periods of time than they actually have. They often just possess a knowing about each other without ever having spoken about it. They may have an unexplainable human connection they don't feel with other people, and they are linked indescribably.

I'm talking about the person who enjoys the quirkiest things about you. They love those certain things you say and do that you think are too weird or unusual to let most people see. That makes you, well, you. And, when that part of your authentic self comes forward, you are at your finest. Their presence alone encourages you to put yourself out there without regret.

2. They can almost read your mind

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

How is it they know what you're thinking? It seems like your senses and perceptions are feeding off each other so much that one or both of you often say, "I was just thinking that," "You read my mind," or "How did you know?" It doesn't make sense, and there's no use trying to explain it. Just let it come forth in all its uncommonness. You can also gain this when you're around a person for a long time. However, this seems different. They see you on a deeper level and can sometimes do it early on in your relationship.

"You may not agree on everything and have disagreements from time to time, but you never feel the need to yell at each other or get so frustrated with them that you wish they’d just evaporate into thin air," described life coach Kelly Ann Garnett. "They can take responsibility and not blame you or others. They have no problem making amends and enjoy that you can openly communicate with each other without feeling like you have to hold back."

3. They prioritize you

CarlosBarquero via Shutterstock

It's easy because you are so linked together, you can't imagine not considering each other in your daily lives. Now, this is different from lusting for someone, which fades over time. This commitment lies deep within. No piece of paper or license is needed to tell the other they have to do it; it's just a given.

Life coach Mitzi Bockmann pointed out, "Reliability fosters a sense of safety and security within the relationship, allowing both partners to feel more comfortable expressing themselves and relying on each other. Reliability translates to a perception of stronger support within the relationship, fostering a sense of shared purpose and emotional connection."

4. Being with them feels light and easy

Zamrznuti tonovi via Shutterstock

People say relationships are hard. I say hogwash! Sure, there are challenges and issues to work through. Yes, our partners can be a mirror showing us our positives and negatives, but to say it's difficult or straining too much of the time says that perhaps we are forcing it or trying too hard.

Soulmates will work together through life and come out better for it because of their two complementary personalities. Often, you will find yourself in conversation with them, and three hours feels like three minutes. You get to go with the flow and deal with taking each day as it comes. Even when life throws you lemons, having this person beside you will bring you to the lemonade stand much quicker than most others will. Your worst tragedies will be soothed by this person because of their presence and knowing they have your back.

5. You can challenge them without fear they will stop loving you

Dmytro Zinkevych via Shutterstock

A soulmate will always have your best intentions at heart. They will find ways to bring out what you most want to fix or need to change and offer you opportunities to become your best self. It won't be harsh or damaging to your self-esteem; it's done in a manner you can handle because they know who you are and how much you can handle. They will support you through your human development and love you along the way.

"In a relationship, a commitment allows for a secure bond, which is a bond in which both people feel known, understood, protected, and safe," explained psychologist Dr. Perrin Elisha. "This means your relationship is like the core of your social circle. It is a safe place both of you can go back to for safety, understanding, rejuvenation, problem-solving, planning, and decision-making."

6. They provide a feeling of quiet comfort

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Drama is at a minimum with your soul mate. There is no need for it because your allies in life come together to grow and move forward. You do not doubt the other will be there physically, mentally, and emotionally for you as often as humanly possible. It's a given because you know that's just how it is between you.

You feel bonded in the comfort of love and acceptance, even though you're both not perfect. Your flaws are there but less noticeable because you resonate with each other on a deeper, higher level. The quietness between you both is easy.

It is important to still remember this kindred spirit is still human and on its own life's journey. They still possess their own flaws and misgivings and are certainly not perfect. However, they may be perfect for you. Set your expectations high because you deserve it, yet remember this is a special bond that needs love, nurturing, and forgiveness, just like any relationship.

Lori Peters is a dating coach, radio show host, writer, and speaker on happiness and well-being. Her passion is to help others create more happiness in their loving relationships.