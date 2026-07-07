You Can Easily Tell When A Couple Has A Good Relationship By 5 Words They Say To Each Other On A Daily Basis

No matter how hard you try to erase a mean comment or criticism, words can cause real damage. It's important for people to choose their words carefully. Otherwise, they risk making others lose their self-esteem and develop resentment.

But when a couple has a good relationship, you can tell based on the words they use every single day. They understand that using positive words on a regular basis builds resilience, especially with their partner. Couples like this incorporate uplifting and loving language so naturally.

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Couples who have a good relationship say these words to each other on a daily basis

1. 'Yes'

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The danger of this seemingly positive word is that if you habitually say "yes" when you really feel "no," you negate its beneficial and expansive power. In fact, it takes repetition and a conscious effort to positively influence the brain with positive words, while negative words have a quick and unpleasant effect on the brain.

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Couples should be honest with themselves and explore their internal "no" reaction and the pressure to automatically say "yes." And when they've done the work, finding genuine ways to say "yes" with their partner, they feel much happier, even if they're not agreeing to every request that comes their way.

2. 'And'

This is a seemingly neutral word that can be surprisingly positive when used in specific ways. Too often, people tend to think in "either/or" terms, and when disagreements arise, sometimes this response happens internally. But that's not how healthy couples think.

Couples can search for the "and" in the conversations they have, both the easy and difficult ones. They may say something like, "I love you and I want us to work on this problem together." Using that "and" makes their partner understand that conflicts can be worked through calmly.

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3. 'Thanks'

Gratitude words like "thank you," "I appreciate you," or "I'm grateful for what you do" are incredibly powerful. When someone uses "thanks" on a daily basis, especially in their relationship, they're expressing their gratitude. They likely also express this with their actions, doing favors or following through on their promises.

Happy, content couples make a habit of saying "thanks" or "thank you" regularly. They're specific when they express appreciation, like, "Thank you for always being there for me." They're showing that they're paying close attention to the little gestures, which matter quite a lot in relationships.

4. 'Support'

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When someone notices their partner is sad or angry or is just not acting like themselves, they incorporate this word into their vocabulary. They'll ask, "How can I help support you?" or say, "That sounds stressful, but I'm here to support you.

They know they can't fix a bad situation for the person they love, but they still let them know they're here and ready to help. It may sound silly, but it really makes both partners in a relationship feel like they have someone to lean on. And the sense of being supported in a meaningful way is one of the most incredible feelings there is.

5. 'We'

Healthy relationships have strong connections, so people can easily tell when a couple has a good relationship based on the words they use. These people say "we" on a daily basis when discussing their relationship and connection. In fact, "we talk" is one of the strongest predictors of a healthy relationship.

Being in a good relationship means being mindful of the language we use. And for couples who make conversations about both of them, not just the needs of one, it shows how much respect and love there is between them.

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Susie and Otto Collins are Certified Transformative Coaches who help couples turn their relationship into their greatest advantage — emotionally, spiritually, and financially.