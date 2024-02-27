What It Really Means When A Woman Begs A Man To Say 'I Love You'

Meet me at the corner of Desire and Security.
By David Alane
A life of love and happiness gives us purpose. It gives us hope for a stable future. A man’s character determines how he responds to relationship situations, such as the quality of love his partner deserves and knowing when to say "I love you." His character defines who he is and his actions toward a woman who is special to him.
A man with integrity, who values his own beliefs, should have a desire to please his partner in every way possible. One thing a woman wants in a relationship is to feel like a woman. She wants to be appreciated because she is an integral part of her partner’s life.
So what does it mean when a woman wants to hear him say “I love you” more often? She wants to hear her man loves her with sincerity, and she wants much more. She doesn’t only want to hear the words “I love you.” She wants to experience a love that is authentic and filled with care and respect.
One way a man can let a woman know she's an important part of their relationship is by letting her nurture him. To be very clear, that doesn’t mean she gives into all his little demands. It means she wants her man to open up to her. She wants to help him through his rough times.
She wants to know she is one of the most crucial parts of his life, and she brings value to the relationship, and he recognizes it. A woman wants to know he considers her to be his best friend. She wants him to desire her and no one else. She wants to know her man’s life is better with her in it, and she means everything to him, and he loves her and all her imperfections. A man can tell his partner he loves her in a wide variety of ways, so finding one every day should be something that comes naturally from within him.
- He can tell her she is his best friend and she means the world to him.
- He can tell her how happy it makes him to have her in his life.
- He can tell her she is his favorite person in the entire world.
- He should tell her he is dedicated to only her and why.
A woman wants to feel secure in her relationship. To make her feel secure, a man needs to be committed to her. To feel safe in the relationship, she wants to know he will be faithful.
She desires closeness in the relationship. She wants to do things together as a couple, and if she loves him as well, she wants to respect his space and allow him to spend time with his friends — just as she wants her time with her friends to be respected by him. She wants her man to make love to her with passion. Passionate love creates feelings of security. She wants to know making love is important and special to her partner as well.
When a woman wants to hear “I love you,” it isn’t simply about the words she wants to hear. She wants to feel. She wants passion, affection, partnership, respect, and care. She wants a trustworthy man in her life. She wants a man who takes action. And these are the characteristics of a man who is in love.
