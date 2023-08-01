Hair color has always been important to me.

I was born a blonde (yes that's right, with an 'e'). But time and puberty weren't kind to me.

Thus every six to eight weeks I pay homage to the god of double-processed ash-blonde hair.

Oh sure, I've strayed. I've been a redhead and a brunette. I even enjoyed a recent foray into pastel pink.

But I'm always happiest when I'm blonde, blonde, blonde. It's my hair color supreme.

It turns out, with good reason.

A 2015 study conducted by Skyn Condoms found that your hair color actually tells quite a bit about your love life, and I don't just mean when you accidentally get food in your hair on a date. Here's what they found.

Here is what your hair color reveals about your love life, according to research:

1. If you have black hair:

You're more likely than any other hair color to use free and paid dating sites to get a date. That's right. You're also the most likely (at 65%) to have a one-night stand. You rate yourself higher than any other hair color for sexual confidence, which seems like a 'duh' based on what we've learned about your life so far.

2. If you have blonde hair:

You love hooking up in interesting places, including cars, bathtubs, restrooms, and more. About 40% of you feel really confident about your bedroom abilities. That's like an F, do better blondes! You come in second at 61% for most likely to have a one-night stand. I hope this is not related to your lack of confidence. That would make me sad.

3. If you have red hair:

You're the least likely hair color at 57% to have a one-night stand. You're the MOST likely hair color to be into bondage and role-playing, you selective lover, you! You straight up DO NOT internet date. Fair enough, the world isn't kind to gingers.

4. If you have brown hair:

You're just as likely as a blonde to have a one-night stand. You're willing to try paid dating sites more than free, you smart creature. You're more confident than blondes about your abilities in the bedroom, but at 44% confidence, you could work on that a bit.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.