3 Weird Things Men Instantly Pick Up On When They Meet A Woman For The First Time, According To Psychology

'Men only care about looks.' Yes and no. I think we don't give men enough credit for how they go about dating. Of course, the stereotype is that men place a significant amount of importance on a woman's appearance, but what catches their attention when they meet a woman for the first time is a lot more wholesome.

The first impression gives men insight into whether they see themselves pursuing a long-term relationship with you. Looks might be the initial hook, but personality and non-verbal cues can tell you whether there's promise in the meet-cute.

Here are three weird things men instantly pick up on when they meet a woman for the first time, according to psychology:

1. Your body language

Body language, said Thomas Edwards, founder and CEO of The Professional Wingman, said, is the "quintessential element to being able to attract someone." No matter how impeccably groomed you are, or all the expensive perfume you may use, it all may be in vain if you can't master the art of smiling, careful positioning, and playful touching.

Edwards recommended that ladies turn their bodies and cross their legs toward the object of their affection. He also said to emphasize whatever you say with a light touch on the knee.

Edwards said, "Touching amplifies whatever you're going to say, and lucky for you, very few things like this will actively make a guy uncomfortable."

Men often pick up on body language cues related to interest, attraction, and personality. These cues can include eye contact, smiling, leaning in, open body posture, and subtle preening behaviors. However, psychological research suggests that men may not always be as attuned to these signals as women are.

2. The vibe you give off

Edwards swore that it's the push-pull dynamic of early courtship that leads to lasting love. It's a clever mix of complimenting, teasing, and touching that yields the most results, he said.

Making fun of your crush gives you the "edge" in a conversation, so make sure to add in a few jabs with a wink, but similar to pulling a girl's pigtails on the playground, you have to make sure your jokes don't hit below the belt.

3. Whether or not you listen

It's important, once you get to talking, that you a) remember his name and b) bring up something he says later on in a conversation. Make the conversation collaborative, not just pauses between hearing the other one speak.

Edwards also wanted to remind all of us that men have just as many insecurities as we do. If the guy says something a touch awkward, keep the smile and let the conversation chug on.

In social psychology and the context of first impressions, particularly in initial romantic encounters, listening intently is generally viewed as a positive trait that can contribute to a favorable impression. Nonverbal cues such as leaning in, maintaining eye contact, and open body language can signal interest and engagement.

