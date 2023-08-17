10 Ways To Tell If You're Into Him More Than He's Into You

By Abigail Winter

Dating, especially in the 21st century of social media and filters, can be a tricky maze to usurp. If you are having problems with decoding his code do not worry, darling, you are not the only one in the caravan doing a solo travel in a desert land! Hundreds of others are there as your companions.

You may be a newbie in the dating area or may have had a few or many exciting sojourns. Never mind — we all have our share of problems in dating and relationships.

Read on to find out how to decode the meaning of certain codes. Meaning: How to tell if a guy likes you less (or more!) than you like him.

Here are 10 ways to tell if you're more into him than he's into you:

1. Take time to make your rhymes

Yes ladies, always remember time is the deciding factor for every decision you take in life. You should give enough time to get to know a person properly. Do not ever jump head-on into a relationship. For all that you know, the guy can be a serial killer! Give him some time.

Try to understand the feelings you have for him. Do you just like the guy on a friendly basis? Are you physically attracted to the guy? Do you just like his jokes? Do you see him as a potential husband and father? The answers to these questions only will lead to your destination.

2. Notice the time he spends with you

Like you should take time to fall in love and go into a relationship with a guy, you should also know how much time he is also giving to you. If he is busy all the time or most time for that matter, meets and talks to you only at his convenience, and does not give a heck to your feelings, know well that the guy is not into you that much.

3. Pay attention to how he communicates with you

I know that society has drilled into the minds of little boys that guys should not express their emotions, they should never cry and be hard-pressed. As a result, it becomes very difficult for grown men to express their emotions and be vulnerable.

But know it very well, if a man truly loves you, he cannot help but express his emotions in front of you whether it is anguish, anger, tears, or laughter it matters not. He will always seek your comfort or sanctuary whenever he is down. Rather than texting you a stupid emoji on Whatsapp, he will tell you about his real emotions.

4. Listen for compliments

I may sound vain but always know that a guy who loves you will compliment you often. He will definitely! Even when you are down you look ugly and haggard! Because he cannot help but find beauty in the person you love. Like you find his tired sighs cute, he may also find your topknot cute

5. Invite him to meet your family

If your man is truly in love with you and sees a future with you, he will most definitely make an effort to get to know your family and friends. He will also introduce you to his family and friend, and make it a point that you meet them often and are comfortable in their company.

6. Spread the love in shared activities

A man in love, no matter how much he hates something, will try at least once in his life (make it more than once, in fact) to do something with you that you love, or both of you love for that matter. Even if he hates shopping he will most definitely take you shopping if he loves you. He will also make plans for road trips which is a favorite for both of you.

7. Notice if he tries to make you smile

He will want to see you smile more often. That is because he loves you and loves your smile. So he will do things to make to smile. Even if his sense of humor is not so good, he might try his hand in PJ. And if he is one of those silent, brooding types he will show his love by doing things that will make you smile like that particular type of chocolate that you like or arranging your plate in a way that you are particular about!

8. Don't let him change you

A person who really loves you will love you for all your faults and negatives. If he tries to change you and critiques your dressing sense, body weight, eating habits, etc know very well Ms. Lady, the guy is not into you.

9. Engage in some PDA

If you are in love you cannot help but show affection to your partner. I know PDA can sometimes be really unwanted or embarrassing. But when you are in love you do not see reason! He will always hold your hand, peck your cheek, or remove that stay hair off your face because… he loves you! If he does not then do not waste time on him.

10. Know what you feel

And lastly, he will know your feelings because he is attuned to your moods and senses. He may not be right each time. He may make mistakes most times, but he will know when something is really wrong with you.

Beautiful ladies know that love cannot be forced, It is unrestrained and free. When you are in love both of you will know in your heart, soul, and emotions. Trust your instincts, love yourself, keep your senses open… and you will know who loves you more, less, or not at all.

Abigail Winter is a freelance writer and former contributor to The Mind's Journal.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.