10 Ways Happy Wives Show Their Husbands They're Still In Love With Them

It's not always easy to tell if you're still madly in love after years of marriage.
By Sidhharrth S Kumaar
Last updated on Nov 30, 2023
Photo: sivilla | Shutterstock
The honeymoon phase fades after years of marriage and during this time it's normal to question whether those feelings if love are still alive and well within your partner.
When wives are in love with their husbands, they show it, even if it's not in the same way as they did early on. People express love in multiple ways and can differ from person to person, but the core expressions of love through actions are always similar.
Wives have unique ways of expressing love. They might not be shouting out loud to the world about their love for their husband, but subtly express it through gestures and actions.
Here are ten ways a happy wife shows her husband she's still in love with him:
1. She verbally expresses her feelings with eye contact.
She meets your eyes and confess her love for you out loud. Eyes can tell you a lot about a person's true intentions, so making sure there is eye contat is a great way to know if she's being authentic when she tells you she loves you.
RELATED: 5 Things You Can Learn About Someone Just By Looking Them In The Eye
2. She makes gestures of physical affection.
A happy wife will steal a kiss once in a while, hug you, hold hands with you and in many other ways show affection towards you.
These little gestures aren't that little, really. They show that your wife still loves you. Affection is essential for a happy and healthy marriage.
3. She shows how much she respects her husband.
Love can never exist without mutual respect. If your wife speaks highly of you and stands up for you in front of people, it's a clear sign of love and respect.
Fights are not equivalent to disrespect. A couple can fight and yet still loved and respected by each other.
4. She shares her secrets with him.
If your wife shares all her secrets and daily activities with you, it signifies her trust in you. This can only be possible in the presence of love.
5. She initiates physical contact.
Physical touch doesn't necessarily need to be intimate. Just a small touch on the shoulder or sitting closely together is enough to express love.
6. She prioritizes her husband's needs.
A happy wife will go all out to satisfy your emotional, mental and physical needs.
Your wife looks out for your ultimate well-being and puts her best foot forward to satisfy you. Remember, she is doing all of it out of love and not compulsion, so don't take it for granted.
RELATED: Why Your Spouse Should Be Your First Priority (Even If You Don't Feel Like Theirs)
7. She likes to bask in her husband's presence.
When we love someone, we make them the center of our universe. Our existence revolves around them and we like to stay close to them.
Similarly, your wife will always find reasons to stay close to you despite her busy schedule, simply because she enjoys being around you. It's an obvious sign of love and affection.
8. She takes good care of him and the family.
Who takes care of you and your family members when they are sick? If the answer to that is your wife, then you are a lucky man with a very loving and caring partner.
No one would sacrifice their own well-being to ensure their partner is taken care of if they didn't love that person in the first place.
RELATED: My Wife Is The Breadwinner In Our Family — And I Love It
9. She shows interest in his interests.
It's always a chance that you two have different interests, and that's okay. However, if your wife readily shows interest in the things you love and participates in them, this is a clear sign of love.
Related Stories From YourTango:
For instance, if you are into the notoriously complex sport of cricket and she's not — but for you, she is trying to understand the game — then my friend, it's love!
10. You both have a great intimate life.
This might be subjective, but a good life in the bedroom often signifies a strong emotional connection. If she is initiating or even responding positively to your initiation, it's a sign of love.
Remember that the expression of love differs from person to person, so don't judge your wife's love for you only based on a few points. Love is a feeling, and if your wife loves you, you are bound to feel that.
Happy and satisfied wives will convey their love to you over time in many different ways, so make sure you love them back with all you might and be a great husband for them in return.
RELATED: 7 Secret Ways To Build Emotional Intimacy That Lasts
More for You:
Sidhharrth S Kumaar is the Founder of NumroVani with a vision to bridge occult sciences and modern sciences together to solve real-world problems in the areas of mental well-being, relationship and brand growth.