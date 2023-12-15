The Way Jelly Roll Talks About His Wife Bunnie Is How All Partners In Love Should Talk About Each Other

For those of you who do not believe in true love, take a look at American rapper and singer Jelly Roll’s relationship with his wife, Bunnie Xo. We guarantee that it will change your mind.

The two have been married for over seven years, yet every time they look at each other, they still appear to be blown away by one another, as if they fall in love all over again every time they lock eyes.

However, their road to where they are now was not without its struggles. Yet they chose to stick it out together, and their story transformed into something we read about in fairy tales.

Jelly Roll often dotes on his wife, Bunnie Xo, calling her his ‘favorite human to be around.’

39-year-old Jason Bradley Deford is professionally known by his stage name, Jelly Roll. The CMT Music Award winner has appeared in interviews and podcast episodes talking about his music, but every once in a while, his personal life comes up in conversation. He jumps at any opportunity to brag about his wife, social media influencer Bunnie Xo.

Despite being married since 2016, Jelly Roll proudly shared that Bunnie is still his “favorite human to be around.”

“When I have a free moment to hang out with somebody, that’s the first person I think of,” he said during a podcast episode.

“There is no one in life that I want to be alone with more,” he added, calling her funny, wild, and the “perfect woman.”

While Jelly Roll and Bunnie may be madly in love today, they had their fair share of ups and downs.

Jelly Roll met Bunnie in 2015 when she attended one of his concerts in Las Vegas.

While the rapper sarcastically claimed that he met his wife while working at a club for plus-sized men who dance for tips, the real story began during one of his shows.

Jelly Roll was performing in Las Vegas at Country Saloon while Bunnie was in the audience. After the show, she was able to meet him backstage, however, she was in a relationship at the time with someone Jelly Roll referred to as a “real jerk.”

It was eventually Bunnie who made the first move and asked him out after she and her ex broke up.

“They split, and I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers,” Deford said while appearing on the podcast “King and the Sting and the Wing Clips.”

The pair grew close when Jelly Roll went to Las Vegas to shoot music video content. “When I hugged her, I could just feel the genuineness of her. I could tell it wasn’t an act,” he gushed.

Bunnie invited Jelly Roll to crash at her place. Unbeknownst to her, the singer was living in his van at the time and was experiencing some pretty deep struggles. Jelly Roll was attempting to get custody of his daughter, Bailee Ann, from a previous relationship.

However, obtaining custody was difficult given his living situation and history. When he was just 16 years old, Jelly Roll was arrested for aggravated robbery. He was charged as an adult and served over a year in prison before being put on probation for seven years.

When he disclosed this information to Bunnie, along with the fact that he was also expecting another child with a different woman at the time, she stuck by his side every step of the way to ensure that he would be in both of his children's lives.

“Bunnie’s like, ‘let’s just go get a condo so that you have a bedroom,’” Jelly Roll recalled on the podcast episode of “Bussin’ With The Boys.” “She said, ‘No matter what happens with us, I’m gonna help you get this little girl.’”

He tearfully praised Bunnie’s incredible character and how she helped him through some of his most difficult times.

Thankfully, their bond intensified into a romantic relationship, and they decided to elope in Las Vegas after a year of dating. Today, both Jelly Roll and Bunnie are advancing in their careers, with Jelly Roll hitting #1 on the rock charts in 2022, and winning three CMT Music Awards in 2023 with his hit song, “Son Of A Sinner.” Bunnie’s podcast “Dumb Blonde” climbed to #8 on Apple Charts.

They are also both raising Jelly Roll’s two children from former relationships, 15-year-old Bailee Ann and seven-year-old Noah Buddy.

Jelly Roll noted that Bunnie and his daughter have a “beautiful mother-daughter bond” in a Facebook post in 2020. “It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, the couple renewed their vows in the Las Vegas chapel where they wed back in 2016.

According to Jelly Roll, Bunnie, “truly changed the lens in which I see life through.”

Today they are more in love than ever, and have a relationship that many couples strive for.

It is important to remember that love is not all bliss. It takes effort, understanding, and patience.

Your partner is going to have imperfections, as you will too. Keeping the spark alive is a matter of continuing to demonstrate love and appreciation, even through the inevitable struggles.

While love can bring immense joy, the effort invested in maintaining it is what allows it to endure over time.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie are a couple who clearly abide by this idea, and the results certainly show. We wish them many more years of teamwork and happiness!

