If You Want Your Ex Back, There's Really Only One Obvious Question You Need To Ask

So, you recently split from your boyfriend or girlfriend, and the pain of your breakup has you feeling lonely and heartbroken, missing your old flame. Before you start planning to get your ex back, there are some deep questions to ask yourself about your mindset and relationship habits, especially when it comes to the way you fall in love.

But there's one deep question in particular to ask yourself to get your ex back for good. It means asking yourself, "Why do I want my ex back?" Research argues that after a breakup, it's normal to miss the familiarity and comfort of a past relationship.

Advertisement

After breaking up with a person they love, some people fall into depression and refuse to get out of bed in the mornings, or even in the afternoons, for that matter. Others spend their days on social media, analyzing and dissecting their ex’s every move with friends.

Regardless of what breakups look like for you, it’s only human to want what you had when it was good. As the old saying goes, "You never know what you have until it’s gone," so it’s natural to want to stop the pain by rekindling your past relationship and falling in love with your ex all over again.

Breakups hurt, and the pain of heartbreak isn't something anyone wants to feel. So, just like you pop an aspirin when you have a headache, your painful broken heart might have you thinking about how you can get back together with your ex, if only so you can stop hurting so bad.

Advertisement

But creating a second chance isn't about schemes and games — it’s about rediscovering the love you once had. And the way you do this is to discover yourself first. Yes, you heard that right. It’s about you, and not them.

If you want your ex back, there's one question you need to ask yourself: 'Why do I want my ex back in the first place?'

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Now, your answer might be a bit of a tricky one. Some people pursue an ex merely because they want the comfort of a partnership. They might not want to be with their ex, but see that as a better option than being alone. This is a common reason to reunite with a former partner, and it’s also a trap you must avoid.

Advertisement

To make sure you want to reunite for the right reasons, be completely honest with yourself about why you want to get your ex back.

Slow down and think — really think — about why you want to reconnect with your lost love. If any of your answers, even a sliver, have to do with fear — like the fear of being alone, the fear of not having a date to the concert in July, or the fear of having to hire someone to pick you up from your wisdom tooth extraction — rethink your plan.

No one, including your ex, wants to be used. Once you remove fear from the equation, your motivations grow true and clear. They grow into a foundation you can build upon.

So, that’s the first step — recognizing why you want to reignite the flame. If fear is an issue, you must face it before you can proceed.

Advertisement

Wanting your ex back because you’re afraid of being alone doesn't necessarily mean you don’t love your ex; it just means you want a real partner, too. They’re not mutually exclusive.

According to one study, individuals with a strong fear of being single may experience increased longing for their ex-partners and a greater desire to reconcile after a breakup, regardless of whether they initiated the split.

But if you just want a relationship to avoid feeling alone and your ex simply seems like the easiest choice, you have a major issue to resolve.

Viktoria Slowikowska / Pexels

Advertisement

A relationship with your ex, if you do reunite, will exist precariously. Any hint of conflict will be enough to affect it.

Let’s say that you want both your ex and a partner. How do you make certain you’re not reacting out of fear? By facing that fear and getting comfortable being alone with yourself before you set "Operation: Reignite" into motion.

Face your fears first, and then you can focus on coming from the most important place you can, the only place you can: the place of love.

This isn't to say that there's a quick fix — there isn't. Reigniting the flame with an ex the right way typically devolves into a void of games, manipulation, and other band-aid-like answers.

Advertisement

When it comes to second chances, work is required. But when it comes to real love, the work is worth it.

Clayton Olson is an International Relationship Coach, Master NLP Practitioner, and Facilitator specializing in dating, empowering men and women, self-esteem, and life transitions. He has 20 years of experience working to optimize human behavior and relational dynamics.