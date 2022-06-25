The Image You See First In This Personality Test Reveals The Introvert Trait That Hurts Your Relationships

You don't need a visual personality test to know that introverts and extroverts don't always get along. It makes sense.

It isn't easy to understand another person's point of view even in the best possible circumstances.

All of that said, even someone with an introvert personality has their extroverted traits, and every single extrovert has their introverted traits. It would be weird if they didn't!

If your relationship has been challenging lately, it could be one of your secret introvert traits is to blame for it all.

If you are having a hard time figuring out what that personality trait could be, you're in luck. This optical illusion personality test is designed to help you figure yourself out.

Simply look at the image below and pay close attention to the first thing that you see.

The image you see first in this visual personality test below reveals the secret introvert personality trait that could ruin your relationships:

If you saw:

1. The skull

If you saw the skull first, your secret introvert trait is your need for periods of silence.

You love the hustle and bustle of daily life, but you need at least an hour of work if you ever plan on getting anything else done.

It's not because you can't concentrate, it's because these quiet moments help you recharge. Be sure to express your needs, even if they seem at odds with who you are.

Doing so will make for less tension between you and your partner.

2. The hooded figure

If you saw the hooded figure, first your secret introvert trait is your intense passion for privacy.

You're a great partner, and you're everyone's favorite when you show up to get loud and rowdy at parties, but none of that means that you are necessarily an open book, even to your partners.

Having your privacy respected is critical for you, though you might be overly wary of admitting this for fear it could push a potential partner away. Don't be dumb.

You can't get mad at someone for not giving you something you never asked for.

3. The blades

If you saw the blades first, your secret introvert personality trait is your short temper if you don't get a day "off."

Sure, you get the weekends off, but being who you are, that usually means you spend those days off interacting with your friends and going on various adventures.

You're the kind of person who goes on vacation and then needs to take a vacation from their vacation.

Don't ever feel the need to justify yourself when you turn down an invitation.

You accept so many that tapping out for the day won't register as strange to anyone, especially not to the people who love and know you well.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and editor who covers relationships, pop culture, psychology, and news for Newsweek, Psych Central, Bustle, and more.