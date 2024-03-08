7 Tiny Signs He's The One, Marry Him!

How to know the two of you are meant to be.
By Lianne Avila
Last updated on Mar 08, 2024
Photo: Vera Arsic | Pexels
Is he the one? That’s the burning question. You’ve been hurt in the past, and you wonder if you can now pick a good one. You need to realize you have grown since your last relationship. You are more insightful. That is a good thing. It's a good thing that you are questioning the relationship. This means you take it seriously. I know you want this one to last. So, how will you know when you should take the next steps? Whether you want to move in together or just go for it and walk down the aisle, here are some helpful tips, when making that big decision.
Here are 7 tiny signs he's the one, so marry him:
1. He’s seen you at your worst and hasn’t left
He stuck with you when you got fired from your job and your roommate suddenly moved out. You had a breakdown at that time. But, that didn’t scare him away. He was there for you. He listened to you. You could cry in front of him, and not worry about being judged. Now, you’ve found a good job and have a great roommate. What a good feeling.
RELATED: 7 Traits Every Healthy Relationship Needs If You Want It To Last
2. You have the same spiritual beliefs
Now, I know this is a tricky one these days. We have all seen the Bible be used to manipulate and control. This is not what it is meant for. Let’s take a look at some of the core teachings of the Bible — forgiveness, humility, honesty, openness, respect, and sacrificial giving. These are beliefs you need in a relationship when you are in it for the long haul. It’s true, couples that pray together stay together.
3. He smiles when you are around
You know by his body language and his tone, without a doubt, that he is into you. This is an important one. You want your partner to be excited when he sees you at the end of the day. You want to be his favorite part of the day. Without him saying a word, you know. What an amazing feeling it is when you know your partner loves you. This will help get you through the difficult times. Like, when the plumbing suddenly breaks down, and you are left with a huge bill.
RELATED: How You'll Know For Absolute Certain You Met Your Soulmate
4. He brags about you to his family and friends
When he knows you are the one, he is excited to introduce you to family and friends. He can’t stop talking about you. He has good things to say about you. And, you know this and you love it. He’s not just bragging about you, he is letting them know how important you are to him.
5. He doesn’t try to change you
There is nothing worse than feeling like your partner is trying to change you. He knows you love cats and that is alright. He knows this because you grew up with cats and it has meaning to you. So, he will make sure there is always a cat in your life. He knows you inside and out, and he accepts you inside and out. This is a great feeling. This lets you know he has your back. This is really what you want in a relationship.
RELATED: 5 Signs A Guy Is Really, Really Into You (As Told By A Man)
6. His actions speak louder than his words
It’s true, words need to be backed by action. If they aren’t, then it’s not sincere. When he apologizes, he doesn’t do the same thing again. You know he loves you because he says it. But, you also know it because he shows it. He remembers your anniversary. Not just when you officially started dating, but when you first met at your friend's party.
He’s willing to accept your brother’s quirks because he knows this means he gets to be with you. He’s willing to help you out with your car insurance payment and not throw it in your face. He doesn’t play Even Steven. He’s not just making one deposit in the bank, he is making many deposits over and over. And, he doesn’t need to be prompted over and over.
Related Stories From YourTango:
7. You know you are his priority
If you ask him to go to an event that is important to you. He will, even if it means he has to take time off from work to go. If he travels for work, he checks in with you as soon as he lands and continues to text or call you. He lets you know how the trip is going. He talks about the details of his day.
So, you know the important things that are happening at work for him. He will tell his mom he needs to call her back when you are in the middle of an important conversation. As human beings, you are designed to need a relationship in your life. But, you don’t want it to come at the cost of losing yourself in the process. You want your partner to be your best friend. The good news is this can happen, you just need to work a lot at it.
RELATED: All The Ways A Man Quietly Tells You He Loves You
More for You:
Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in San Mateo, CA. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, BRIDES, and Prevention.