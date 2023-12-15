How to know they're worth spending your life with.
By Joe Amoia
Last updated on Dec 15, 2023
Have you ever dated someone and arrived at a crossroads in your relationship where you wondered if it was worth going forward? You knew he was a decent guy. But was he “THE” guy you want to spend the rest of your life with? The more you debated this, the more you annoyed yourself. Right?
Deciding who you can spend the rest of your life with is probably one of the most challenging decisions a human will ever make.
But as the old expression goes, “Love is a two-way street.” Unfortunately, for many women, the guys they decide to marry don’t often provide the level of love required to be happy.
I have created three guidelines to help you recognize when you should move forward in your relationship and take it to the next level and when you should leave.
Here are 3 tiny signs your guy is an absolute keeper:
1. You are consistently happy and fulfilled
The telltale sign the guy you’re with is worth spending your life with is how consistently happy and fulfilled you are in your relationship. The key word to focus on here is consistency.
Whenever you have two individuals in a relationship, it is almost impossible for both people to agree and see things the same way 100% of the time. As human beings, we grow up with different experiences, upbringings, and influences. All of which shape the way we see and do things.
Successful relationships require both individuals to consistently meet and fulfill the needs of their partner. If you pick a partner who is consistent from the beginning, you increase your chances of having the marriage and relationship you desire.
If you see you are involved with someone where you consistently find yourself upset, frustrated, angry, or resentful, on some level, one or more of your needs isn’t being met, and if it’s not being met now, the odds are it’s not going to be met in the future.
2. He is responsible and keeps his agreements
Character is one of the most important criteria you should look at in picking a mate. When the chips are down, and life throws challenges at you, you must have someone you can rely on and who will help you navigate the speedbumps in life.
The best way to recognize how responsible the guy is is to look at how he lives his life. Does he live his life responsibly? Is he financially responsible? Does he have a job or career where he acts responsibly, or are there several areas of his life that show you he isn’t responsible, so you won’t be able to count on him?
Also, is he the kind of guy that keeps his agreements? Or does he tend to make excuses and shift the blame when things don’t go right?
Not being on the same page and not being able to communicate and work together is one of the most destructive forces in a marriage. So, picking a mate who acts responsibly and keeps his agreement is one of the best things you can do to ensure a happy marriage.
3. He treats you (and others) well
A great indicator of how good of a husband a guy will be is how he treats others. Observe how he treats other people. Especially those he interacts with regularly. This will give you a more accurate picture of what he will be like in a relationship. When a guy treats you well but belittles and disrespects others regularly, there’s a good chance you will soon be the target of his venom.
However, if you see the guy you’re with regularly treat others with kindness, compassion, and respect, there is a high likelihood he will do the same with you. And that’s the kind of guy you want to commit yourself to.
There must be a level of attraction between you and the man you’re with. If you want to be in a relationship until "death do us part", there absolutely, positively, must be some level of attraction.
Now, that doesn’t mean lust and infatuation. The good news is attraction is a subjective thing. What you find attractive, your friend may find repulsive (and vice versa). Attraction opens the door, but the essence of a person, who they are and how they treat you, determines whether or not you want to stay.
Once you clear the hurdle of attraction, you can look for the three indicators as to whether or not the guy you’re with is marriage material.
Joe Amoia is the founder and creator of GPS For Love. He is an International Dating and Relationship Expert who specializes in helping single women navigate the complex world of men, dating, and relationships.