6 Things Wives Whose Husbands Absolutely Cherish Them Do Differently

In a secure and healthy relationship, there are certain behaviors that each person can do to make sure the other feels safe to be themselves. For wives whose husbands adore them, respect is paramount.

Respectful men lean into their masculine energy and step up for their wives whenever they need them to. However, it goes both ways. Wives who have husbands who treat them right exhibit specific behaviors that, in turn, make their husbands want to shower them with an abundance of love and care.

1. They trust

Rovsky | Shutterstock

Every man wants to know that their wives trust them enough to make choices in their relationship. Considering trust is often the foundation of many relationships, husbands want to know that their wives can allow them to make decisions for the benefit of the relationship without being second-guessed all the time. If a husband tells his wife that he's going to do something, he wants her to trust him enough and know that he'll get that thing done instead of doubting him.

When you're able to trust a man and he knows that, he'll know that you're able to relax while he gets that one thing done. Clinical psychologist Forrest Talley even explained, "The importance of being someone others can trust is so obvious that it can easily be overlooked. This is a mistake. The strongest bonds between friends, lovers, family, and society more generally are all formed on the foundation of trust."

2. They listen

Men enjoy being in relationships with women who allow them to speak their minds. They enjoy telling stories and want to be able to share their opinions while also feeling like they have a place to be vulnerable. So, when a wife instead chooses to interrupt her husband constantly, or says that she's already heard the story he's telling, he won't feel like she's actually listening to him.

This will cause him to retreat back into his shell, especially if she expects him to give her his undivided attention when talking. Active listening requires you to sit there and not just wait for your turn to speak. It's reflecting things you've heard him say back to him, and that really goes a long way.

3. They respect boundaries

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

Yes, even married couples have boundaries. That means if wives want to be cherished by their husbands, they should have respect for those choices. It's about understanding when he says he needs his own space because it's never a rejection of you, but rather him attempting to recharge on his own.

Most of the time, men enjoy recharging by being alone. Sometimes they just want to sit in a room and look out the window, or read a book on the couch without company. Once you give him that space to come back to himself, he'll eventually pour all of that love back into you and your marriage.

4. They support his goals

Men automatically feel safe around women who actively support their goals. Even if you don't necessarily understand it, it's still healthy and loving to be his biggest cheerleader and actively show enthusiasm about something that he loves to do. By asking him about his goals and checking in on him as he completes them, you're showing him that he always has someone he can rely on.

"Working together to create a safe and nurturing relationship environment will benefit you both, making it easier for you and your romantic partner to be vulnerable and rely on each other in times of need and to feel supported by the other person’s attention, loving words, and helpful behavior," explained clinical psychologist Arash Emamzadeh.

5. They never talk badly about their husbands, even with friends

If you have an issue with your husband, you should choose to address him in private versus talking about him negatively around friends and family. If there are problems or issues that need to be dealt with, they should be dealt with at home.

You would expect the same in return. Men want to be lifted up by the woman they're in love with instead of being ridiculed at their girls' night. If you're out with him and he says something embarrassing or cringe, just don't acknowledge it in that moment and talk to him when you both are alone.

6. They appreciate him

All men want from their wives is to know that they are loved. He just wants to be appreciated for the dates that he plans and the messages he sends you throughout the day. When he takes out the garbage, thank him. Believe it or not, it means a lot. When you're able to appreciate all of the little things he does for you, it'll only make him want to do them more because he can see how grateful you are.

Men respond in a loving way when they know the gestures they're doing for you aren't going unnoticed. A secure man will make sure to cherish you unconditionally if he knows that energy is being reciprocated.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.