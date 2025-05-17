11 Things Only A Man Who Is Truly In Love Does Often For His Wife

Marriage has its ups and downs, and over time, the butterflies that both of you felt in the beginning can dissipate, replaced by the stresses and anxieties of everyday life. In a perfect world, your husband would remain madly in love with you forever. It is totally possible, and for some lucky women, it is reality.

There are certain things only a man who is truly in love does often for his wife. A man who remains deeply in love with his wife makes sure he shows it in both big and small ways. Through consistent actions, consideration, compassion, and his emotional presence, he proves he is in it for the long haul.

1. Listens with intention

A man who is truly in love with you will give you his full attention when you speak. Whether it’s an update about your day, your innermost feelings, or something you're excited about, he is all ears, listening intently so he can better understand you.

Not only does he listen well, but he’s willing to grow based on feedback you provide and can have uncomfortable conversations when necessary. He will even go to therapy if needed and doesn’t avoid conflict. A man who is truly in love with you handles it with maturity and care.

2. Supports her dreams

Sanja85 from Getty Images via Canva

A man who is really in love with you will encourage you to accomplish your biggest goals and to reach your highest ambitions. He makes an effort to help you pursue the things that make you feel happy, fulfilled, and purposeful.

Not only that, but he also respects your independence and doesn't try to control you. He trusts your decisions and encourages you to have time and space for yourself. The most in-love husbands aren't threatened by your success and will not engage in toxic competition with their wives because they feel inadequate next to her.

3. Shows her affection

If your man is truly in love with you, he has no problem showing you affection. He keeps the love flowing every day through physical touch, hugs, kisses, holding hands, or a gentle touch on the back. He doesn't save his affection just for times of intimacy.

He keeps the spark alive by continuing to flirt with you, gently touching you when he happens to walk by. He might send a cute or flirty text message in the middle of the day, catching you off guard. If your husband is deeply in love with you, he plans a date or surprises just to put a smile on your face.

4. Communicates openly

Communication is key if you want your marriage to last forever. When a man is in love with his wife, he shares his thoughts and feelings honestly and respectfully. He also creates a safe space for her to do the same. Both partners can be mutually vulnerable with one another without fear of judgment or backlash.

But communication is not always words. He’s a steady partner in life’s storms, saying without saying that he will be there when things get rough. When you are overwhelmed or discouraged, he steps up, sometimes silently and sometimes with words, but always with his strong, stoic presence. He doesn’t run from hard seasons.

5. Protects her peace

Jacob Lund via Canva

If your man stands up for you when necessary and helps shield you from unnecessary stress, conflict, or harm, he is definitely in love. He wants you at your best and knows that the only way to ensure you are is to protect your peaceful state of mind and block anything that seeks to disrupt it.

He gives you peace of mind by staying loyal in his actions and in his heart. He’s faithful physically and emotionally, keeping healthy boundaries with others and prioritizing you in his choices. He’s loyal, even when no one is watching, being appropriate with coworkers, in online spaces, and in any potential temptations. He honors your trust.

6. Is always thinking about how he can be there her

Nothing says "I'm in love" like a husband who can remember the little things like your favorite coffee, how you like your tea, or something you offhandedly mentioned weeks ago. He wants to make you happy, so he pays close attention to your needs and aligns his actions with them.

Your thoughtful man compliments who you are, not just the role you play. Yes, he might tell you that you are an amazing mother, but he also tells you that you are beautiful, smart, funny, and valuable. He sees her beneath the wife/mother labels.

7. Practices patience with her

It's easy for emotional arguments to get out of hand in a marriage. People storm out, say things they really don't mean, or leave altogether. But a man who is truly in love with you stays calm during disagreements. He listens to your perspective and chooses kindness over ego.

He understands your state of mind during tense encounters and can carry the mental load for you. You won't have to argue or beg him for help. He notices what needs to be done and handles things. And when you make a mistake, he lovingly corrects you with empathy and compassion.

8. Does his share

Odua Images via Canva

Gender roles will have some men believing that their wives should not only bring in an income, but also manage all of the household duties simply because she was born female. If your husband is in love with you, he will take responsibility at home, cooking, cleaning, and parenting without acting like he’s helping you, because he sees it as a partnership.

He doesn’t take you for granted and still says thank you when you do something kind for him or the family. He still notices the meals, the pickups, and the efforts you give to make the house a home. He doesn’t let familiarity turn into complacency.

9. Celebrates her

All of the world can clap for you, and it still doesn't compare to the person you love cheering you on. When your hubby is truly in love with you, he notices your beauty, effort, and successes. He lets you know you're appreciated, both privately and in front of others.

He will surprise you occasionally with small, unexpected gestures such as a sweet note, a spontaneous outing, or a small gift just to show he’s thinking of you. He makes dedicated time for just the two of you, even with busy schedules. He carves out intentional time together for weekly date nights, morning coffee, or a deep talk after the kids are asleep.

10. Fights for the relationship, not in it

When problems arise, he works on solutions rather than assigning blame or shutting down. Even after years together, he keeps choosing her every day. Quitting is not an option, and he is willing to do the work to make sure your love is long-lasting.

He stays emotionally invested, not just physically present. He’s emotionally available, never shutting down or going silent. And he doesn't bottle up his emotions, leaving you to figure out what's wrong. Instead, he talks about his stress, his wins, and his fears, encouraging you to do the same. He’s your safe space and takes that role seriously.

11. Builds a future with her

If your man is truly in love with you, he will envision you in his future. He includes you in his long-term planning and most private dreams. Your husband will work together with you to build a life both of you value and cherish. He will find ways to ensure that both of you realize your dreams.

A loving husband makes smart decisions about the lives of himself and his wife. He makes safe investments and avoids risks that could be financially devastating. He analyzes his choices before taking action to make sure that they align with where he is trying to take his family in the future.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.