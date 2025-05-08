11 Old-Fashioned Habits The Smartest Husbands Have Brought Back To Their Marriages

In a time of quick texts and fleeting connections, a few men have figured out how to keep their wives close and make them feel loved. These smart husbands have returned to old-fashioned values, and their spouses seem to love it.

Don't worry, this isn’t some old story about men being the head of household or another outdated gendered "rule". It's about love and showing appreciation in the ways that mean the most. After all, men and women have different — not better or worse, just different — communication styles. This can be a powerful insight is why some "retro" habits are making a meaningful comeback.

Here are 11 old-fashioned habits smart husbands have brought back to their marriages

1. Opening doors

Holding the car door open is a simple act that signals presence and attentiveness. A man who opens the door isn’t just being polite. He’s communicating that he sees you and is here for you. "Love and respect are essential ingredients contributing positively to marital satisfaction," as shown in a 2022 study of The Love and Respect Marriage Scale.

This sign of respect works when expressed toward anyone, regardless of gender. But, traditionally, women value connection, especially when it's expressed in small, consistent gestures. Opening a door for them simply says, "Let me make your day a tiny bit easier." Kindness, after all, goes a long way in relationships.

2. Bring flowers

Most women I know feel loved when they receive surprises that show thoughtfulness, not obligation. Bringing home a rose or her favorite candy “just because” reconnects a man to his partner’s emotional world, affirming affection without a transaction.

This is true of anyone, of course, and not everyone loves getting flowers. The smartest husbands know what their partner loves to be surprised with: a favorite treat, a hand-written note, or a flower picked on the walk home.

Yes, it seems old-fashioned. After all, women can buy themselves treats and flowers. But it's not the thing that matters, it's the time you took and the symbol of your thoughts about her.

3. Listen without 'solving'

Women often talk to connect, not to get solutions. The smartest husbands have embraced the old-fashioned skill of simply and truly listening — with eye contact, without checking their phones, and without interrupting.

In today's time, it can be hard to resist the temptation to check the phone, get distracted, forget to pay attention to the people in the room with you. As they say, old habits die hard! While classic wisdom says it takes 21 days to break a habit, more current research suggests it's more like ten weeks.

Yes, that seems like a long time, but it's a skill worth perfecting. Afterall, your marriage lasts a lifetime. What is two-and-a-half months comparatively? Caring husbands practice this skill with their wives, and it benefits them in friendship, family, and even workplace relationships!

4. Provide and protect emotionally

Generally, men desire feeling needed, and women need to feel cherished. Providing and protecting today is less about fighting that wild boar or keeping the rival cave-dweller clan away. Instead, it means creating a safe, judgment-free space where she can be vulnerable.

The smartest husbands stay calm, offer reassurance, and respond with empathy. Emotional steadiness quietly builds trust and keeps love deeply rooted. That means moving past an instinct to clam up or even flee when times get tough, but a smart husband knows he needs to stay present and communicate to help his partner feel safe.

5. Thoghtful, intentional romantic gestures

Planning a date, a weekend getaway, or even a few days at home with no expectations or plans was a man's job in the “old days.” Today, anyone can (and should!) initiate romantic, thoughtful gestures, but smart husbands embrace that leadership roles solely because initiating romance demonstrates effort and intentional love.

No, you don't have to do it. Your marriage will probably survive just as it is now. But taking initiative shows love. Doing something thoughtful, whether traditionally romantic or not, is on a smart husband's schedule every week (or maybe every day).

6. Be a hero in conflict

Rather than trying to win an argument, today’s evolved husbands are choosing the high road: stepping back, cooling down, and returning with tenderness. A man’s calm, protective energy helps a woman feel secure enough to open up again.

Old-school dignity + modern emotional fluency = the best husband imaginable.

How can a man do this while living in a system that rewards reactivity, big reactions and faux-masculine posturing? This is where classic advice works best: When you feel your blood pressure rising during a discussion or conflict, take a deep breath and exhale slowly. While we may think of that as a new "mindfulness" technique, but taking a pause for a deep breath is advice as old as time. It turns out, taking a deep breath when stressed medically sound advice, too!



In addition, you can do the gentlemanly thing and politely ask to be excused, leave the room and cool down, and come back when you are feeling more rational. That way, you prioritize empathy and connection over "winning".

7. Compliment her femininity

A woman may know she’s beautiful, but hearing it from her man still matters. Compliments tailored to her inner and outer femininity — her smile, her dress, her softness — awaken her emotional receptivity.

These days, it may seem that women wish to be seen for so much more than beautiful, but that's not exactly a new trend! Compliments focused on things that make her unique, like her smile, her thoughtfulness, her brilliance or even her great sense of style have always been more meaningful once a couple truly knows one another. Share them liberally!

8. Continue to court her

Back in the day, courtship was a formal process designed to convince a woman to choose a man as a husband. While traditional courtship, where a man must go through a woman's husband to gain access to his potential partner, has all but gone the way of the Dodo (and thank goodness), courting itself can still be romantic!

The smartest husbands continue to pursue their wives long after the honeymoon phase. Women want to feel consistently cherished, desired, and chosen. That means surprise flirtations, even just texting, “I can't wait to see you tonight.”

Keep the spark alive by acting like she’s still the prize you’re trying to win. Whenever you feel fortunate to spend time with her or to call her your wife, tell her! Few things melt a woman's heart faster than hearing her husband say that he feels lucky to have her in his life.

9. Address household issues ASAP

Men often express love through actions. When a husband notices something that needs fixing and takes care of it right away without being asked, he's offering more than just completing a task, he's showing support.

Smart husbands recognize the value of this quiet service, as it helps their wives feel acknowledged, supported, and less burdened by the never-ending to-do list. A 2013 exploration of household bargaining and labor supply in marriage supports this fact, and even more currently, the Fair Play movement has shown the true value of partnership in household labor.

Yes, it's great to ask what she needs help with — it's even better to "notice and do" when you see something that requires attention. A mess on the floor, a child who needs shoes to go play outdoors, or a garage door remote that needs reprogramming are all equally meaningful when done spontaneously!

10. Be interested in her day

For women, this isn’t small talk; it’s deeply meaningful conversation. When a man shows genuine curiosity about his partner’s inner world, he strengthens the bridge between their hearts. It’s an old-fashioned daily ritual with timeless emotional power.

Sadly, this "daily download" can feel overwhelming to a man who is less verbal than his wife. That's why it's so important for me to share that it's not just talk to your wives.

In turn, she will likely want to know about your day. Again, it might be tempting to shut the question down so you can sit in peace, but you should know that connecting and hearing the details of your day, the ones you found most important, will likely be deeply meaningful to her.

11. Make her feel like the center of his universe

This may be the oldest habit of all: treating her like his queen. Not by worship, but by consistent, loving prioritization. Smart husbands today are doing this not through grand declarations, but through thousands of tiny choices that say, “You matter more than anything else.”

Yes, you can say those words (and if your wife is the type who loves to hear compliments and affirmations, you should!) but the best way to show that she's the center of your universe is to show her.

We’re not returning to the 1950s, but the wisest husbands recognize that many "old-fashioned" habits were rooted in care, connection, and emotional presence, not control or patriarchy. In a fast-paced world, nothing is more radical — or loving — than slowing down to truly appreciate the woman you’ve chosen to love.

Richard Drobnick, LCSW, DCSW, is a therapist and the Director at Mars & Venus Counseling Center in Bergen and Morris Counties, New Jersey.