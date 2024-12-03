5 Things Millennial & Gen Z Men Love About Gen X Women

Are you a single woman between the ages of 44-59? Good news: you have more options when it comes to men than you might think. Today, younger guys are pursuing older women with surprising vigor given how many things there are that millennial and Gen Z men love about Gen X women. In fact, one survey recently found found that 60% of younger men would date an older woman.

In your 40s and 50s you can date men who are 10, 15, even 20 years younger than you, as well as men your own age and older. That's a lot of choices, right? And another survey, conducted by Justin J. Lehmiller Ph.D., found that women who are 10 years old than the man they are dating were "the most satisfied with and committed to their relationships" when compared to women dating older men or men close to them in age.

Advertisement

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Should you choose to focus on younger men, there are plenty of reasons why males in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s want to date older women like you.

Advertisement

Here are 5 things millennial and Gen Z men love about Gen X women:

1. Gen X women are confident

By the time you reach your mid-40s and 50s, you know yourself pretty well. That means you have more self-confidence, which research has found is is attractive to men and women alike.

A confident woman isn't clingy, needy, or desperate. She has her own life and is more likely to not need as much attention from a man. They are easier to spend time with and a lot less demanding than younger women.

2. Gen X women are looking younger than ever

Nadino / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Gen X woman look younger and hotter than ever. Have you been to a class reunion lately? The women look fantastic. These women are taking better care of themselves and doing more to stay young-looking. And compared to men, women have so much more to rely on with good skin care, exercise, the right clothing, hair and makeup, and maybe a little Botox.

All this gives you a younger appearance — certainly younger than previous generations at the same age. Some experts are claiming 50 is the new 30. Imagine that!

3. Gen X women are experienced

Now that you have entered your fifth decade, you have plenty of experience under your belt. Younger men find this exciting and are often seeking to learn more about how to please a woman. This can be a lot of fun as you show him what women like and educate him for younger generations. What a great service you are doing for womankind!

Advertisement

In addition, a younger man's youthful exuberance can bring a lot of fun to dating overall. He is not yet stuck in his ways and is far more likely to try new things with a sense of adventure. He might want to try new foods and restaurants, new cultural experiences, new social activities, new sports, and even new positions.

4. Gen X women aren't looking to start a family

Once you move into your 40s and 50s, you are usually beyond the child-bearing phase. The female biological clock has stopped that super loud ticking that you may have heard in your late 30s and into your early 40s. This can be a huge relief to some young men who don't want to get tied down by younger women who want to start a family.

These men are open to relationships, they just don't want that long-term commitment and family responsibility. So you offer him a great opportunity for companionship and romance without the pressure of marriage.

Advertisement

5. Gen X women are realistic

In your 40s and 50s, you are savvy about how the world works. That means you know that dating a younger man may be a lot of fun, but it also might not lead to anything deeper or serious. That is fine by you. You don't mind a little romantic distraction and feel flattered and enlivened by a younger man's attention. Yet, you recognize that your relationship is not as likely to last long-term.

The good news about this fact is that you can relax, go with the flow, and just enjoy it. And when the interaction with your younger man stops being fun, you are more likely to simply let go and move on.

Being savvy about the ways of men and how life works keeps you on an even keel and realistic about what you are doing. That freedom can open doors for you to have more excitement and fun than you ever imagined possible with younger men!

Advertisement

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books whose work has been featured on ABC, BBC, and NPR. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours.