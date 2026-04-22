Men Only Say These 10 Phrases When They're Falling Deeply In Love

It's not always easy to know when a man is falling in love. Women are raised to be expressive, to say how they feel, while guys are discouraged from showing their real feelings. That's why you have to pay attention to what they say, in addition to how they act.

According to research done via meta-analysis in 2022, falling in romantic love activates parts of the brain "correlated with the Inclusion of the Other in the Self (IOS) scale." In other words, when someone is passionately in love, they start to feel deeply bonded to them, almost as if their partner were a part of themselves. That's likelyl why so many of these phrases are less overtly flowery and more signs of real respect.

10 things men only say when they're falling deeply in love

1. 'You inspire me'

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Anyone can say you are beautiful. Anyone can say you are attractive. Anyone can say they want you to be their love. But someone who truly loves you sees what makes you strong and unique and is inspired by you.

When a man is falling in love with you, he'll share affirming, positive things regularly, and not just comments about your appearance. Phrases like "you inspire me" and "you're so brilliant" will authentically sneak into his language, because that's how he feels.

Compliments are important in relationships, but they're not the only thing you should look for. Research explains that positive expressions help create more positive feelings in relationships.However, other factors must also be considered, like his overall behavior and relationship dynamics. So, as with every item on this list, remember that a few kind words are only meaningful when put in context of his behavior.

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2. 'I don't want to date anyone else'

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If a man is a good guy, this one will be pretty clear. He will express very early on what kind of relationship he wants in the long-run. If it doesn't seem like the two of you have a future, a good man will let you know clearly.

So, when a man comes forward on his own and says the phrase, "I don't want to date anyone else," it's highly likely he's falling in love. This is a vulnerable position to put himself into, so even if you don't feel the same, be clear and honest with him and show him respect.

There is one caveat, however. If he says, "I don't want you to date anyone else," that is not the same as saying he doesn't want to date other people. He may say this to make clear that he wants both of you to be exclusive, but make sure you clarify it to know if he's falling deeply in love or if he just wants you all to himself.

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3. 'I'd love it if you came along with me'

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When a man's falling deeply in love he wants you to join him for meaningful adventures. This could be his company holiday party, spiritual center, favorite hang-out, or any place that's meaningful go him. If he does this, he wants to include you in the most important parts of his life.

Research suggests deep love manifests through consistent actions and emotional connection. Behaviors like prioritizing the other person, showing emotional support, and sacrificing for the relationship are foundational to falling in love.

So, if a man invites you along to important events, even if they're small, he might be falling deeply in love. Show him love back and join in whenever possible!

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4. 'I'd be happy to help you with that'

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"I'd love to help you with that" is one of the main phrases men often say when they're falling deeply in love. Why? Because it means he's becoming more invested in your happiness.

If he is actively helping you with tasks or repairs, he probably wants to be your go-to guy. Good men genuinely want to help the people they love, and they like opportunities to demonstrate their care and commitment.

This doesn't just extend to handyman work and heavy lifting. A man who is falling deeply in love wants to support your personal and career goals, too.

Finally, if he's falling in love with you, he will ask before he pushes his way into your personal life.

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5. 'I want you to meet my family (or closest friends)'

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Though he might not admit it yet, a man is in the early stages of planning a future with you if he says he wants you to meet his family or his most trusted friends. This is one of those things men pretty much only say when they're falling in love.

While a man wanting you to meet his family can strongly indicate a serious relationship, it's not a definitive sign that he's in love unless he follows through on it. Introducing someone to family often signifies a willingness to build a long-term relationship and that family dynamics play a significant role in relationship satisfaction.

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6. 'Move in with me'

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If he wants to be with you every day, he might be asking himself, could this be forever? To find the answer, you'll need to wait to see. But if he says, "move in with me," he's probably falling deeply in love.

While a man wanting you to move in together can strongly indicate a desire for commitment and a shared future, it can also just be a thing he does after a few months together. Research based on survey data indicates that people who've had a lot of living-in partners have a higher rate of divorce once married.

This same collection of data, however, indicates that the reason people move in together matters. Based on this, if a man says this phrase because he wants to save money or because he just "slid" into the idea of cohabitation, it might not work out.

However, if he says it's because he wants to spend more time together, chances are good he's super serious about you and that it'll work out if you do decide to get married some day.

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7. 'Someday, when we get married/have kids...'

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When a man starts casually saying things like "Someday, if we ever get married" or "Maybe someday we'll have kids" in the middle of conversations, he's likely falling for you. After all, you don't just start casually imagining a big future together with someone when you only feel so-so about them.

Like so many of the other phrases in this list, it's all about looking for behaviors that back up these words. Is he behaving in a way that indicates he does plan to get married? Does he seem to be working toward a goal of being a father someday, even if he feels it's far away at this point?

Figuring out the answer to whether someone is falling in love is often like putting together a puzzle. You'll pull information from all sorts of expressions and behaviors, and hopefully learn all you need to know.

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8. 'I'd love your opinion on this'

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When a man asks four opinion on something that's important to him, it's more than just a courtesy. Men are socialized not to ask for help unless absolutely necessary, and lots of men are afraid that it might seem weak to get someone else's opinion.

That's why, when a man asks your opinion, it shows he trusts you. And trust is one of the strongest components of falling in love.

It also means he admires your intelligence and discernment. After all, if he thought you were a dummy or irrational, he would never ask. And when he admires you, he's much more likely to fall madly in love.

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9. 'Let's stay in tonight'

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Even if he was a total party guy with an active social life, a man who is falling in love will probably start wanting to stay in more with you. That doesn't mean he's going to ditch his friends or stop hanging out (and you don't want that, anyway!), it just means he's content staying in, making dinner, watching something on TV, maybe even just reading next to you on the couch.

When anyone, man or woman, stops actively seeking more opportunities to meet new people every weekend, it means they're content. And while "content" doesn't sound like a very romantic word, it's one of the best signs someone is secure and happy and ready to move to into a deeper phase of the relationship.

After all, one of the foundations of a healthy relationship is secure attachment. But don't worry, even if you (or the guy you like) don't have the most secure attachment style now, experts like Amir Levine say you can become secure. So enjoy and nurture that contenment when it arises.

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10. 'I love you'

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Last but not least, these three words may come up as a man gets to know you deeper. It should go without saying, but it needs to be reiterated, because it's incredibly important.

Yes, a guy who is falling in love will say "I love you." And if he does, make sure you're tender with his heart, whether you return the feelings or not.

Openly saying it regularly demonstrates that not only does he love you, but that he is a caring and communicative man who wants to be clear and direct. Take the mystery and confusion out of dating and your relationship, because it doesn't have to be complicated.

Dina Robison is a soulmate attraction coach and creator of deliberate attraction online courses.