Some women are attracted to manly men. They like a guy who is a bit rugged. A man who is a little rough around the edges may be exactly what they’re looking for.

The downside of some manly men is their inability to connect with their sensitive side. Many men are still taught at a young age to stifle their emotions. They may believe that showing their kind side makes them look weak. Unhealthy stereotypes impact men like this. They may think they have to look strong at all times. However, not every manly man is like that. In fact, some of them are in tune with their feelings. They know that being in touch with their sensitive side is a strength that benefits their relationships.

Manly men who also understand their sensitive side say 11 kind things on a regular basis

1. ‘I love you’

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We expect our partners to tell us they love us. Being in a relationship is about mutual love and appreciation. Sadly, some men may struggle to verbalize their feelings. Some manly men might fall into this category. They can think vulnerability makes them weak. Instead, they won’t say certain phrases.

Thankfully, not all men are like this. When a manly man is truly in touch with his sensitive side, he will often tell you that he loves you. He wants you to know how he feels because he isn’t afraid of looking weak. Instead, he knows that there is strength in being there for the person they love.

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2. ‘I’m sorry’

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Although we don’t want to admit it, let’s be honest, it isn’t always easy to apologize. Sometimes, admitting when we are wrong feels like pulling teeth. We all have self-pride, and putting it down to be vulnerable when you mess up can be complicated. Some manly men struggle with this issue. Instead of letting their guard down to apologize, they maintain that they didn’t hurt their partner, when clearly, they did.

Genuine apologies may come naturally to a man who is connected to his sensitive side. They can put their pride aside and admit when they are wrong. They know the importance of taking responsibility for their actions, and they want to make sure their partner knows how much they value them.

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3. ‘Everything will be okay’

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Men who reassure their partners make for great partners. They know the importance of being there for them. When a woman feels comfortable enough to open up to their partner, it’s validating to be met with sensitivity. Men should be their partner’s top supporter, and phrases like ‘Everything will be okay’ go a long way. A man who isn’t afraid to tap into his sensitive side is happy to provide this.

Some manly men might find it weak to reassure their partner. Instead of putting effort into their partners, they may prefer to keep their attention on themselves. It’s a sign they may view sensitivity as a weakness rather than a strength.

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4. ‘I’m here for you’

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Having support from your partner means everything. When we know our partner is there for us no matter what, it is reassuring. It’s not always easy to get that support, even when we’re in long-term relationships. A few manly men may think it’s weak to act supportive. Instead, they may choose to act ‘strong’ by ignoring the woman in their life’s needs for their own.

Studies have shown that knowing someone is there for you can prevent mental and physical health problems. Sensitive but manly men know the importance of this. They want to provide a helping hand to the person they love, and say things like ‘I’m here for you’ to show how much they care.

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5. ‘I was wrong’

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Admitting when you are wrong can feel like a superpower. Since it isn’t always easy to apologize, owning up to our mistakes goes a long way. Often, we need to hold people accountable for their behavior. Some manly men may never feel comfortable admitting when they are wrong. However, those who know that showing sensitivity matters feel differently.

Saying that you’re wrong is important in a relationship, and men in touch with their sensitive side know this. They want their partner to feel loved, and by holding themselves accountable, they are doing just that. When someone isn’t afraid to say they messed up and vow to be better, it feels good to hear.

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6. ‘I understand why you’d feel this way’

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Understanding where someone is coming from is important in a relationship. Sometimes, we can’t put ourselves in our partners' shoes. What matters most is how we show up in those moments. Trying to see things from their perspective is important. Manly men may not bother to do this, but those who understand their sensitive side are happy to do it.

A guy like this is happy to put himself in his partner’s shoes to ensure her needs are getting met. He will tell her he understands why his behavior may have upset her, and he likely wants to change to make her happier.

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7. ‘Let me support you’

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Life is hectic. We are always moving at a mile a minute. Sometimes, it feels like we don’t have enough hours in a day. While many women don’t want to admit it, we can use some help along the way. Manly men may struggle with this concept. Instead of helping their partner, they may assume their partner has it covered or should be the one putting in the work. It’s frustrating and can make the woman in their life feel taken advantage of.

Other manly men are different. When they’re in touch with their sensitivity, they likely want to support their partner whenever they can. Whether they take over dinner after she has had a busy day or help clean up around the house, these little actions go a long way.

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8. ‘I care about you’

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Some manly men may think telling their partner they care about them makes them look weak. The pressure society puts on them to look tough may impact their ability to be a good partner. Instead of embracing their sensitive side, it can be easier to ignore it entirely. They may not have ever learned how to tap into it. However, not all manly men are like that. Some are more than happy to tell their partner how much they care.

While some men may struggle to tell their partner they care about them, even if they truly do, because they’re afraid of being viewed as weak. Those who are not afraid to embrace their sensitive side tell their partners they love and care about them, because they likely want them to feel secure in the relationship.

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9. 'We'll figure this out'

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Relationships are not easy. Often, we end up in complicated situations. It could be stress within the relationship or the pressure of life in general. When these moments come up, we need to hear our partner confirm they will be there when things are stressful. Saying phrases like, ‘We’ll figure this out together’ shows they will be there no matter what.

Manly men may struggle to sympathize with their partner. Instead, they can make them feel like they are on their own to figure things out. Sensitive manly men are completely different. They want to show their support, and often do so through words.

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10. ‘I need a second’

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How often have you been with a man who was quick to snap at you? He either had a lot going on in his life, or he didn’t think he needed to show you respect. Instead of talking through his feelings, he’d say things out of anger. Manly men like this can be difficult to be with. They don’t seem to care about your feelings, as they are not tapped into their sensitivity, or choose to avoid those feelings altogether.

Manly men who know their sensitive side are likely more emotionally mature. Instead, they will take a step back and reflect before reacting. It’s a sign that they care about their partner and don’t want to say anything they regret out of anger.

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11. ‘Take your time’

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Have you ever been rushed by a man? Impatient men put a lot of pressure on you to do something that they want. Many manly men work like this. They want their partner to do something for them when they want it. It’s frustrating and hurtful. It’s also a sign they may not be in touch with their sensitive side.

Not all strong men are like this. Others are happy to give their partner space. When they say something like, ‘Take your time,’ they are showing their respect. They don’t want the woman in their life to drop everything for them. They understand the importance of meeting their partner where they are.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.