5 Things A Man Only Does For The Woman He’s Completely & Utterly In Love With

Do you ever wonder if your man is just into you, or if he’s completely and utterly in love? Sometimes the signs aren't outright and can leave you guessing. According to Dating Yapps podcast host Alex Daly, there are five distinct ways to tell.

"I only date men who are obsessed with me," she said. "So let's talk about some simple ways that you can tell your man has a healthy obsession with you."

Advertisement

These signs, of course, are not necessarily a rule, but they go a long way in helping you read your guy. If you pay attention, you'll get a better grasp on his true feelings and how he shows his love.

1. He doesn't cancel on you

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Advertisement

"If he cancels on you," Daly said, "he’s not obsessed with you, and that’s not your man." Say he schedules a dinner date, and you spend the whole afternoon getting ready, only for him to cancel at the last minute. Does that scream obsession? Honestly, it doesn’t even sound like love.

Being consistent and showing up for plans are essential signs of care. Elizabeth Earnshaw, author of "I Want This to Work," put it well in an interview with Self Magazine: “If somebody is canceling on us at the last minute when they told us we could rely on them being there, then that shakes the sense of security.”

2. He compliments you all the time

When it comes to compliments, "You should almost get sick of it," Daly said. "But also you never will." An obsessed man, she explained, calls you beautiful every chance he gets. It’s daily. He doesn’t hold back, and he never thinks it’s too much.

Advertisement

Experts agree. Nancy Ruth Deen, a love coach, told Bustle Magazine that compliments are “multi-beneficial.” She said, “Not only do they make us feel good when we receive one, we also feel acknowledged by our partner.”

3. His words and actions always align

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

"If he says he’ll text you later," Daly said, "he will text you later." She stressed that a man who is completely and utterly in love keeps his word and follows through. She added, “If he’s leaving you on read for 48 hours, he’s not obsessed with you. That’s not your man.”

Advertisement

An article by Sheri Stritof, co-author of "The Everything Great Marriage Book," backs this up. "Keeping your word and following through on your promises," she wrote, "helps to reinforce the trust that your spouse has in you." If you doubt his word, the relationship isn't going anywhere.

4. He shows love in little ways

"One time I told my boyfriend that I love Reese’s Sticks," Daly reminisced, "but for some reason, you can really only find those at gas stations." So now, anytime he goes on a road trip without her, he always brings some back. Sure, it's no grand gesture, but that's the thing about love. Little things make a bigger impact.

A survey by The Open University found that small, loving gestures like making a cup of tea or preparing breakfast can help maintain and grow intimacy in a romantic relationship. It makes your partner feel seen, appreciated, and loved. Think of it this way: If your guy remembers exactly how you like your coffee and prepares it for you perfectly, it will mean a whole lot more than if he takes you to an expensive restaurant that is super trendy, but it's a cuisine you don't particularly like.

Advertisement

5. He tells you how he feels

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

Daly explained, "If he’s obsessed with you, he’s probably going to tell you that he’s obsessed with you." In other words, a man who’s truly into you won’t keep that to himself. He’ll share his feelings, and that’s the easiest way to find out how he feels. In fact, if he truly cares, he won't care who knows. Being vulnerable is scary, but when true feelings are on the line, a man worth being in a relationship with won't hesitate to take the risk.

So, is your man completely and utterly in love with you? Hopefully, these signs can help you figure that out. But know that if he doesn't check every box, you shouldn't worry either, because that doesn't mean he isn't obsessed. People have unique ways of loving. These signs aren't a strict rule, just a helpful guide.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.