Highly Compatible Couples Who Never Seem To Fight Do 6 Things Differently Than Everyone Else

The strongest couples will tell you that good relationships take hard work and effort.

That doesn't mean couples don't go through ups and downs, but when they're highly compatible, they don't ever seem to argue. And it's because they take a different approach to love than almost everyone else.

What highly compatible couples who don't fight tend to do differently

1. Their relationship is reciprocal, not transactional

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Transactional relationships are based on give-and-take and tend to lack true connection. But compatible couples, whose relationship is unconditional and reciprocal, offer support to one another out of love, not because they get something in return.

Psychologist Mark Travers described couples that are in "exchange relationships," and how they saw their relationship satisfaction erode over time. He painted quite a harsh picture.

"In an exchange relationship, somebody's doing quiet math: 'I cooked, so the dishes are yours. I walked the dog Monday and Tuesday, so it's your turn tonight.' If the math doesn't check out, resentment starts building. Every dish becomes a data point. Every extra walk with the dog becomes evidence for a case nobody's officially building," he said.

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2. They address conflict before it gets out of control

These couples rarely, if ever, fight, but that doesn't mean they avoid conflict. But conflict avoidance is what hurts relationships and can breed resentment. When a person refuses to discuss something that bothers or hurts them, it builds into something much larger.

According to therapist John Kim, conflict is information. By discussing issues in a relationship, couples are able to work through them instead of letting them fester and get worse. "The goal isn't to never have conflict. The goal is to learn how to fight without assassinating each other's character," he added.

For highly compatible couples, their fights aren't hitting below the belt or going to dark places. Instead, their arguments are meant to solve problems and bring them closer.

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3. They respect each other on a very deep level

Mutual respect is essential for any relationship to thrive. But many people don't realize that their partner genuinely might not respect them as a person, let alone as a romantic partner.

But healthy couples who are very compatible have high respect for each other. They don't often feel the need to fight because they treat each other as equals and provide emotionally safe spaces for one another.

When someone goes to their partner with something that didn't sit right with them, but they know their partner respects them, they know full well that they will be listened to.

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4. They communicate openly and honestly

Along with trust and respect, couples who communicate well don't tend to have harsh arguments. Instead, their communicativeness is actually linked to higher relationship satisfaction, according to a 2021 study.

Couple therapist Sinead Smyth advised couples to not say what they have the urge to blurt out during an argument. "In the heat of an argument, it's not going to come out well... Don't fire off when you're in conflict. Take a break, even if it's just a few seconds, and make a decision about whether it should be said or not and how you're going to say it," she said.

People say hurtful things when their emotions are heightened. So, healthy, happy couples take a beat and come back once they've calmed down.

5. They do what's best for their relationship, no matter what

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Having a relationship that makes you and your partner happy is what matters. But that doesn't mean couples aren't happy if they haven't achieved the American dream of a white picket fence and two-and-a-half kids.

Instead of making big decisions on their own, they make those choices together. They compromise and set boundaries when it's necessary. They listen to one another and make it a point to check in on a daily basis.

Because their number one goal is to keep each other happy, compatible couples don't tend to have arguments over little things. They're on the same page all the way.

6. They put each other first

It's important to put your relationship first. Prioritizing anything or anyone over your relationship tells your partner that they aren't the priority. Over time, that can create resentment, eventually breaking down.

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"A good way of thinking about your relationships is that it is like a baby that you both created and are responsible for and tending to," therapist Robert Taibbi said. "When the baby gets sick or isn't doing well, you both need to be concerned and step up. You both stay attentive and are committed to seeing it thrive and grow. It's a combination of consciously keeping the negative from getting worse, and consciously making the positive a positive."

At the end of the day, relationships take ongoing effort and putting each other first, no matter how busy life gets.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.