People Who Have Actual Respect For Themselves Usually Only Cut Someone Out Of Their Lives For 8 Solid Reasons

Cutting someone out of your life isn't easy, especially when you've known that person for-ev-er. But experts say that staying in toxic relationships can literally destroy your confidence and drain your energy until there's nothing left for the people who actually deserve you.

People who respect themselves only cut people out of their lives for a few reasons:

1. The relationship has become abusive

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This is the most obvious and most urgent sign: If the relationship involves mental, physical, verbal, or emotional abuse, it's time to cut a person off immediately.

Abusive relationships are dangerous and toxic; they can isolate you from the people you love and affect how you view future relationships. Victims of abuse often feel ashamed or embarrassed. They don't tell anyone what is happening, but recognizing the signs early can literally save your life.

Never knowing how a situation will turn out with this person is a clear warning. If you are constantly walking on eggshells, if you're afraid of their reaction, if you find yourself hiding parts of yourself to keep the peace, you are in an abusive dynamic; get out and get help stat. You don't owe anyone access to you when they use it to destroy you.

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2. The relationship is completely one-sided

When a relationship becomes all about one person, it is time to leave. If their feelings or needs always take priority, that's a major red flag.

Think about the people in your life: Is there someone who constantly takes but never gives? Someone who always borrows money but never offers help? Someone who expects you to listen to all their drama but disappears when you need support? That's selfish behavior, period, and shows that the other person cares more about themselves than you.

A healthy relationship is always two-sided. Both people give. Both people receive. Both people feel valued. If you notice someone is taking advantage of you, it is time to set firm boundaries, and if they cannot respect those boundaries, they gotta go.

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3. The relationship negatively affects your health

Stress from toxic relationships doesn't just make you feel bad emotionally; it can also make you physically sick. Experts say that stressful relationships can increase the risk of high blood pressure, weaken your immune system, cause headaches and stomach problems, disrupt sleep, and lead to depression and anxiety. Ugh.

Clinical experts also say that if someone constantly creates negative feelings just by being mentioned, it is time to give them the old heave-ho. If thinking about them makes you sick, or a simple text or voicemail puts a giant knot in your stomach, that's a huge clue. Your body often knows before your brain does.

4. The relationship affects other areas of your life

When relationship stress spills over into your work or home life, act on it. A relationship should help you grow, and the good times should outweigh the bad ones. If it's always bad, that's not something to stick out or a cross to bear; that's just depressing.

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If a relationship harms your children or your spouse, you need to reconsider whether it's really worth it. Sometimes stepping back is about protecting the people who depend on you.

5. The person constantly complains without offering solutions

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Everyone needs a shoulder to lean on during tough times, but there's a huge difference between sharing pain and using someone as an emotional dumpster or as a personal grievance committee.

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If someone constantly complains without ever trying to address their problems, they're basically just using you as a receptacle for their burdens and can pull you into a vortex of negative emotions that really shouldn't be yours to deal with in the first place.

Listening is, of course, a really kind thing to do in a friendship, but listening without making meaningful progress can drain both parties. If you are truly a good friend, be brave enough to offer honest advice. If that advice is consistently ignored, be brave enough to step back, even if it's hella hard.

6. The person constantly argues and sides against you

Some people turn every conversation into a game of Battleship. They blow minor issues out of proportion and drag you into petty fights just for the sake of fighting. It's exhausting, truly.

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Arguing is not a sign of intelligence or strength; it reflects a lack of emotional control and inner insecurity. A wise person does not need to win every debate. They prioritize peace and understanding. If you find yourself stuck in a pattern of frequent arguments, pause for a moment. An air of calm protects your relationships and your inner peace.

7. The person breaks promises easily

A promise is a commitment and a demonstration of respect. When someone breaks their promises and forgets they ever made one, they're showing you exactly how much they value you.

You wait for someone who never shows up and realize you are not a priority. That's heartbreaking; nobody should feel like they're someone's meager leftovers. A healthy relationship isn't built on empty promises or indifference. You deserve relationships where both sides value each other.

9. The person has become a stranger

Sometimes relationships simply run their course. People change and go in different directions and want different things. That's life, dude, and it doesn't necessarily mean anyone did anything wrong; it just means their time has passed. Holding onto a connection that no longer fits can leave both sides feeling awkward and drained. Sometimes letting go is the only way to honor the people you both have become, even if those two people wouldn't be friends today.

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How to say cut someone out of your life gracefully

Cutting someone out of your life doesn't have to be drama. You have a few choices: You can simply stop reaching out. You can decline invitations. You can let the relationship fade naturally.

If you need to talk, keep it simple. Say what you need to say and move on. You do not need to explain yourself in detail, but if you want to, you should. You also don't need to justify your decision. Your peace should be reason enough. Life's short; hold on to the people who make sense in a way that nobody else does. As the Girl Scouts song goes: make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, but the other is gold. We'd add, keep the old — if there's still something there worth keeping.

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Nehemiah Isamotu is a writer who explores life, human behavior, and personal growth. Their work has appeared in several Medium publications and beyond.