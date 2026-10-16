5 Phrases Couples With Stronger Relationships Than Most Use With Each Other On A Regular Basis

One of the most important factors in making or breaking a romantic relationship is the way the two people involved speak with one another. Two couples can start off loving each other just as much, but if one has serious breakdowns in communication often enough, they're far more likely to break things off entirely at some point.

Building a strong relationship requires time, trust, commitment, and a whole lot of communication. At some point, one or both of you will face significant challenges. Couples who make sure to take the time and make the effort to say specific words to each other regularly are the most likely to stay strong and be by each other's side no matter what.

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5 phrases couples in the strongest relationships use when talking to each other on a regular basis

1. “I’m grateful for everything you do."

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Showing gratitude is important in relationships with anyone. Not only is it a nice thing to say or do, but it can boost happiness and commitment.

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Most people put a lot of their energy into their connection with their significant other. When couples show thanks or appreciation for what the other has done for them, it can strengthen the relationship in several areas. It can make dealing with stress easier and prevent issues in communication.

2. “I’m glad we could talk about this.”

Feeling safe enough to open up to your partner matters a lot. It lets the other person know their thoughts and feelings are valued and appreciated. Telling your partner you’re glad they talked to you about something not only builds trust, but it can improve emotional intimacy as well.

Being able to talk freely with your partner can help you both to feel comfortable being vulnerable and expressing yourself without fear of judgment. You aren’t holding back or hiding your feelings or thoughts because you know your partner is a safe person for you to go to.

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3. “I hear you and your feelings make sense.”

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Having a hard conversation with your partner can be difficult. It can leave you feeling upset if you feel like they may not know where you’re coming from. That is why emotional validation is a useful tool in a strong relationship.

Letting your partner know that you understand their point of view and feelings can greatly improve the outcome of the conversation. It can also help strengthen trust. Validating your partner on a regular basis can help maintain happiness and connection.

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4. “Do you need anything?”

Some people may have days where they are carrying a lot. They could be dealing with a large workload or mental health struggles. Asking your partner if they need anything lets them know that you are there for them if they need extra support.

Offering support can deepen the connection between a couple. You may not be able to help them with their work, but you could offer to help in other areas of their life that may have been neglected.

5. “We’ll figure it out together.”

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This is another great phrase strong couples say to each other. When something is going on in your partner’s life that may be overwhelming or stressful, it may be helpful to show them support and let them know they won’t have to go through it alone.

Being a supportive partner can greatly benefit the relationship as a whole and each person separately. Supportive relationships improve emotional stability and self-esteem. It's also a great reminder that you don’t have to go through hard times alone.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.