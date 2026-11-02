People With Good Lives & Happy Relationships Don’t Waste Time On 7 Activities

When someone is especially happy, they let go of problems ordinary people might think are part of life. They focus on what makes them happy and the positive relationships they have with others.

Satisfying relationships make life better and bring us joy, but they may also help us live longer, healthier lives. Relationships are tied to some of our deepest emotions. When we’re happy, everything else seems to fall into place.

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People who love their lives and relationships don’t waste time on these pointless things:

1. Holding onto grudges

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People often let their feelings cloud their judgment. It’s hard to forgive people sometimes, but when we hold onto these negative emotions, we let them control us.

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Our mental health takes a serious hit. We lose the ability to make ourselves happy, which creates an unhealthy dependency on others.

People who live happy lives with people they care about aren’t interested in holding grudges. They want to feel joy, not focus on the negative. They practice empathy that helps them forgive while also working through what hurt them.

2. Giving in to pointless drama

We all know someone who gets involved in drama no matter what. Even if something has nothing to do with them, they can’t stay away.

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They like living in chaos, and that includes anything that gets them attention or involves them in social situations. Let’s face it, we’re all guilty of getting caught up in drama at some point. It can be fun to gossip. However, unhappy people tend to drag others down. Someone constantly wrapped up in drama shows they may be struggling with their life in some way.

Happy people don’t feel the need to start arguments or follow up with the latest gossip. Their relationships are happy, leaving no space for unnecessary drama. They know it’s a waste of time to get involved in things that aren't their business in the first place.

3. Letting people cross their boundaries

Setting boundaries is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves. It sets the standard of how we expect to be treated. Without boundaries, we allow people to walk all over us. This can lead to constant hurt and stress. We are left wondering who actually cares about us because we’re constantly being taken advantage of.

Boundaries show what is and isn’t okay to do in a relationship. They help maintain healthy and happy relationships. Without them, it’s hard to know who cares about you and who is only using you for their gain.

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4. Dwelling on past mistakes

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Everyone dwells on the past at some point in their lives. It’s easy to live with regret, even when we try to convince ourselves that everything happens for a reason. We are naturally hard on ourselves. We want success, and if we don’t obtain it, we tend to beat ourselves up. We look back on the negative consequences and what we could have done differently. This behavior keeps us from finding true happiness.

We need forgiveness to stay positive and happy. If we are too hard on ourselves, we think we're not good enough. Happy people know things happen outside of their control, and no matter what, they will be okay.

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5. Having surface-level conversations

Small talk can feel tedious and uncomfortable. While it’s essential when meeting new people, once a relationship forms, most of us want to have deeper conversations. Sure, these shallow conversations are essential to forming new relationships; many people get sick of them quickly. Connecting with people on a deep level is fulfilling and strengthens relationships.

If someone is happy in their relationships, small talk feels unnecessary. They don’t care about the surface-level nonsense. They want thoughtful conversations that bring them closer together. Small talk goes in circles; deep conversations help us feel connected to the people who mean the most.

6. Criticizing themselves and others

We can be our biggest critic. We need to question our behavior before we make decisions, but being hard on ourselves doesn’t get us anywhere. We need to find the intersection of self-love and self-awareness. Keeping a positive outlook on ourselves and others changes our mindset.

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Whether we want to admit it or not, we all have criticized people. When we see someone doing something we wouldn’t do, it’s easy to point out the problem. But people who refuse to criticize people are more patient. They understand that not everyone thinks the same way they do, and it helps keep their relationships happy and positive.

7. Letting stress consume them

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Stress is part of life. We all worry about things we can’t necessarily control. How a project at work will turn out isn’t always in our hands. Spending time stressing over these things only causes more problems.

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Stress affects every system in our body. It can cause physical and emotional problems. Being happy means letting go of stress and moving forward.

It’s easier said than done. Stress can become all-consuming, as if we can’t escape it. Happy people know letting this feeling take over their lives won’t get them very far.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.