Gen Z is now considered the pickiest generation when it comes to dating. In a time where dating is mainly happening through apps, young people are losing hope when it comes to finding any sort of romantic connection because everything has become digitized.

That's why it's not really a surprise that Gen Zers have become picky in the first place. However, it's made them a lot more open to having conversations with romantic prospects even before going on a first date, and research conducted by the dating app, Happn, found that 90% of Gen Z adults are asking their matches on dating apps about things that they actually care about, including questions about their morals and values. It differs from Gen Xers, who would ask the same things on a first date in only 13% of cases.

4 things Gen Z talks about before a first date that would have scared Gen X off:

1. Political views

In a poll from NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, a majority of Gen Z and young millennials, six in 10, feel it's important to date or marry someone who shares their political views. Considering that politics has become a volatile topic, it's no wonder that young people feel that differing political views could be a dealbreaker.

"We do know from some of our past research that younger people are more inclined to seek out that information," explained Daniel Cox, a senior fellow in polling and public opinion, told NPR. "A lot of people in previous generations, they report that they didn't even know the politics of the person they were dating for a good long time because it just wasn't as relevant as other information: 'Do you belong to the same church? What kind of work do you do?"

For young people, someone's political views are a direct reflection of their character. In a survey from AEI, more than half of single women were less likely to date a Trump supporter. While among single men, just a third agreed, and nearly half said it didn't matter.

2. Finances

It seems Gen Zers might place more emphasis on finances when connecting with someone over an actual romantic connection. Findings from Northwestern Mutual’s 2023 Planning & Progress Study concluded that nearly half (49%) of Gen Zers place more importance on money than romantic connection in relationships. This is compared to 40% of millennials, 35% of Gen Xers, and 30% of baby boomers.

It might be a good thing that Gen Z is trying to be upfront about money, considering finances are usually the breaking point for a lot of couples. At the same time, it feels even more poignant for younger generations to be concerned about finances when that's the reality of their current stage of life.

3. The future

If there's one thing Gen Zers refuse to do, it's waste their time. According to the research from Happn, 27% of Gen Zers are talking about a potential future with romantic connections even before the first date. While that might seem a bit over-the-top before even meeting someone, it makes sense with the way that dating apps are set up.

It's more about wanting to know the other person's intentions, such as whether they're looking for a committed relationship or just want to have casual fun with someone. When intentions are made clear, no one can feel as if they're wasting the other person's time when that first date rolls around because both people are clear about what the other one wants.

4. Their ex

Happn's research found that 16% of Gen Z are talking with romantic connections about what their relationship with their ex was like. Again, it might feel overwhelming to discuss past relationships with someone that you haven't even gone on a first date with, but it definitely reveals more about their character.

By talking with someone about the relationship they had with their ex, you can gain more information about what kind of partner they are. It's good information to have in the case that someone might not be over their ex or even still harbors resentment and animosity versus having moved on and being ready to find love again.

Dating now is vastly different from how it was when Gen X was first finding love. What worked 30 years ago isn't going to translate to today. Apps have changed the game, and that means Gen Z is blazing their own path and making their own rules, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

