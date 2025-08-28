7 Things You'll Only Feel Comfortable Doing When You're In A Relationship With The Right Person

Being with the right person brings a sense of safety and ease you can't fake.

Last updated on Aug 28, 2025

Person is comfortable. Rafa Barros | Canva
In healthy, loving relationships, something magical happens: The walls we've built to protect ourselves come down, replaced by a sense of safety and acceptance that allows us to be genuinely ourselves.

When you're with the right person, you'll notice yourself doing things that once felt too vulnerable or intimate to share with anyone else. There's no forcing and no exhausting fake effort to be someone you're not. The beauty lies in how natural these moments feel.

Here are 7 things you'll only feel comfortable doing when you're in a relationship with the right person:

1. Get mad at them

woman who feels comfortable getting mad at him as she's with the right person Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

You shouldn’t fear letting your man know when he’s upset you.  So many women are afraid to bring up an issue because the guy either punishes them by saying, “You’re being dramatic” (if he doesn’t just straight-up leave) or he completely goes on the defensive, making the issue ten times worse. 

Women can get pushed into a place of never expressing their thoughts about the relationship, for fear that it will make them more distant from their man, when that type of communication should make them closer.

2. Assert your boundaries

woman who feels comfortable getting mad at others Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock

Are you not a totally demure, rolls-with-the-punches, never-complains type of woman? Good! They’re boring.

But some women don’t want to argue with a cab driver who is clearly cheating her on the bill, call out a friend who is impossible to handle, or even confront someone who just said something rude to her in front of her man for fear of looking crazy. 

But guess what? It’s healthy to be a bit of a crazy you-know-what sometimes, and you want a man who is not only okay with that but finds it attractive that you don’t let anyone step on you.

When we feel safe with a partner, we're less likely to lash out in destructive ways, as we know we can express our emotions without fear of rejection or abandonment. One study argued that those with secure attachment feel comfortable expressing their feelings, hopes, and needs and can maintain their emotional balance and seek healthy ways to manage conflict in a close relationship.

3. Cry

woman who is in the right relationship crying wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

Women are constantly criticized for being too emotional, so much so that we’ve become self-conscious any time we become emotional. Well, yeah: we're all emotional human beings. And believe it or not, your man wants you to be human.

He will probably find it endearing that you’re comfortable falling apart in front of him. Truth is, men want to be the person to make you feel better.  Give him that chance and don’t go hide whenever you feel the need to cry.

4. Be vulnerable

woman who is in the right relationship and feels comfortable being insecure Just Life / Shutterstock

No woman is immune to the common things that make most women insecure.  Every woman sometimes wonders if her man wishes she were more like his “cool” female friend who hangs with the guys. Every woman sometimes just needs to be told she is loved more often. 

Every woman has irrational days when she feels unattractive and needs constant reassurance. That’s fine. Some men react poorly to that and will make you feel silly for it. But you want a man who hugs you, gives you that reassurance, indulges you in your momentary lapse of insecurity, and then forgets about it.

When you're with the right person, they create what experts call a secure base. Research has argued that this is a foundation of trust from which you feel safe to explore, take risks, and confront aspects of yourself you might otherwise avoid. This safety allows deeper vulnerabilities to surface, which can feel uncomfortable even though it's ultimately healing.

5. Look unkempt

couple who feel comfortable looking unkempt as they are with the right person Andrei Porzhezhinskii / Shutterstock

Do you have that girlfriend who has never allowed her boyfriend to let her see her not done up? How do they do it?  It beats me, but it’s also just not sustainable. 

And guess what else? Men feel closer to a woman when they get to hang out in bed with her, looking the way she only looks at home. It makes them feel they’ve been let into her personal space, and that's a good thing.

6. Get sick in front of them

woman who is with the right person and feels comfortable getting sick Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

I know every woman gets insecure about it — bathroom issues.  No matter what’s going on in there, no woman wants to admit to her boyfriend when she’s developing an intimate relationship with the toilet because she drank too much or ate something bad.

I’ve gone so far as to, on vacation when I got sick, tell my man I was going to hit the hotel treadmill for a bit. I was secretly praying to the porcelain gods in the gym bathroom. 

I don’t want to have to be that secretive again, and you shouldn’t have to either. If you’re going to spend your life with this person, they need to know that you are human.

Research on risk regulation in relationships found that how partners respond during vulnerable moments serves as a critical test of relationship security. When someone feels safe enough to be sick around their partner, without fear of judgment, or abandonment, it indicates that deep trust has been established.

7. Express affection in public

woman who is with the right person and feels comfortable being affectionate fizkes / Shutterstock

Are you an affectionate person? When you're with the right person, public displays of affection don't feel forced or awkward.

Reaching for their hand while walking feels as natural as breathing. A spontaneous hug or gentle touch on their arm during conversation happens without thought. You're not performing love for an audience, you're simply expressing what already exists between you.

This authenticity is often what makes truly connected couples so pleasant to be around; their affection doesn't feel overwhelming or attention-seeking because it's genuinely about each other, not about being seen.

