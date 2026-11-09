Nobody Wants To Find 8 Specific Texts On Their Husband Or Wife's Phone

Trust is one of the most important aspects of a good, healthy marriage. While most couples understand that privacy matters and that they should be able to trust one another, when certain texts pop up on a spouse's phone, it raises serious concerns.

Without trust, a relationship won't last. So, even if snooping is wrong, it doesn't make these messages less troubling. Honesty matters, and when one partner is hiding something from the person they're supposed to love, it may be the beginning of the end.

Texts nobody wants to find on their spouse's phone

1. 'You can do so much better'

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It doesn't matter how confident you act. You're only human. And as a human being, criticism cuts deep. So, when a person finds a text message on their spouse's phone that says "you can do so much better," it's extremely hurtful.

At the end of the day, you know you aren't perfect. Nobody and no marriage is. But having someone outside your marriage point it out and deem you unworthy is brutal. It can instantly make the brightest person feel small.

So, it's very important to reassure one another. It eases anxiety and also helps you understand what's happening. Your spouse should always be honest with you, even if it hurts.

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2. 'I only invited them because of you'

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Not everyone is going to like you, no matter how much it hurts to hear. But the people who like us will stick by us. And the people who don't will continue hating in secret. But when a hurtful message like "I only invited them because of you" is on a husband or wife's phone, it goes far deeper.

While you know you aren't everyone's cup of tea, you can't help but think what makes someone feel comfortable telling your partner that. It makes you question where their loyalty lies and why they wouldn't defend you.

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3. 'I don't know how you put up with them'

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Every marriage has its ups and downs, and every couple has things that annoy them about each other. After a rough week at work or stress from daily responsibilities, you're not always the easiest person to deal with. You know this.

Still, that doesn't give anyone the right to talk badly about you behind your back. And seeing a message like this feels like a betrayal. And that kind of pain can break your relationship's trust and change your perception of reality.

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4. 'When can we see each other again?'

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Nobody, husband or wife, wants to look at their spouse's phone and see a text message like this. No matter how they spin it, it indicates that their partner isn't being faithful, and that betrayal is deep. Even if they're saying it's just a friend, why would they feel the need to hide it and not tell you directly?

Marriage is all about respect and honesty. Going behind your partner's back in any way shows that this person isn't doing either of those things. A message like this isn't okay, and it may be time for a serious conversation.

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5. 'You know you can always come home, right?'

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There's nothing worse than dealing with an overbearing in-law. They may say it's because they just love their child so much, but there's a difference between being overprotective and overstepping boundaries.

It's normal for in-laws to check in on their kids, but when their spouse sees something like this, it's concerning. In their eyes, you're unworthy of being with their son or daughter. They'll always find an excuse to tear you down, so a text like this is jarring and reinforces the idea that you'll always be disliked.

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6. 'I wish I had met you before you got married'

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Your spouse can explain away many text messages, but this one is never okay. There's no excuse good enough to explain it. It doesn't matter if the person said it jokingly, because if your spouse doesn't shut it down, they're just as guilty.

It's even worse if a spouse is lying about who this person is. They may play it off like it's a co-worker or a friend of a friend. But the fact that they didn't shut it down immediately should be a glaring red flag.

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7. 'I deleted our old conversations, just in case'

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Everyone talks about how subtle red flags are. That behavior is pretty easy to miss. But nobody ever wants to see a text that says "I deleted our old conversations, just in case." It might be innocent. Maybe they were gossiping or saying mean things.

But not telling your spouse about it is the reddest flag there is. Spouses should be direct with one another, as being upfront and open with communication improves their relationship. Without a conversation, though, you'll never get to the bottom of it.

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8. 'I don't know what you see in them'

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Everyone has different tastes, and what doesn't work for one person works for another. That's because we're pretty diverse as humans. But a text like this crosses a line into disrespect. After all, your relationship isn't anyone else's business.

A text message saying this can leave a pretty sour taste in your mouth. What did your spouse say to make someone feel comfortable criticizing you? More importantly, why did they feel comfortable saying it to your spouse in the first place?

Suddenly, you have a million more questions than answers. So, you need to give yourself grace. Figuring out what to do next isn't easy, especially when someone you're supposed to trust betrays you.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.