Couples With Pretty Much The Worst Marriages Make 5 Serious Mistakes Quite Often

Great marriages are built on managing daily life as a team and not as individuals. That seems pretty straightforward and easy, but many married couples struggle with this basic fact. Instead, they end up making several common serious mistakes that destroy the very fabric of their relationship, threatening their marriage more and more over time.

5 major mistakes couples with the really bad marriages make quite often:

1. Not connecting after a long day

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When someone comes home from a long day, they tend to want some time to themselves. They may ignore their loved ones just for a few minutes to themselves. This may seem like self-care or a need to recharge, but it can also be one reason their marriage is going downhill.

Communication is something that should be prioritized in any relationship, and especially marriages. Spending time together daily can strengthen the relationship and relieve the day's stress.

2. Couples in bad marriages often choose their phone over conversation

Nowadays, many people are attached to their phones. This could be why some marriages struggle, no matter how much the two people love each other.

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When a couple has some free time, they are likely to spend it together. However, if someone is ignoring their partner to be on their phone during this free time, their partner may start feeling rejected or deprived of affection. This can make it seem like they value their phone more than their spouse, which can strain the relationship.

3. Refusing to talk about any concerns

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Every person handles their concerns differently. Some people address them directly with their partner, while others avoid them. Ignoring concerns and avoiding hard conversations can cause the relationship to worsen.

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Not talking about your problems doesn’t make them disappear. The silence tends to intensify as other issues begin to arise and pile on top of it. This can increase stress for both people and hurt the relationship.

It’s better to have a tough conversation than to run from it.

4. Waiting for the other person to initiate anything

Sometimes, you'll have to take the wheel and start things yourself. Waiting for your partner to start something could lead to it never starting at all.

It could be an important conversation or plans with friends. There will be times when someone will have to speak up first and ask about it. Not only will it create better communication in the marriage, but it will also make both people happier.

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5. Forgetting that they’re in a relationship

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In some marriages, things can feel more platonic than romantic out of nowhere. One person might even believe they're living a completely different life than their partner. There are several reasons for this, including a lack of communication and affection.

If it continues, both people will start to feel distant from each other as if they're just roommates. A few ways they can reconnect include communicating their concerns and finding ways to connect romantically.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.