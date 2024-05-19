10 Swoonworthy Qualities Women Love Most In Men

We tend to want to seek out the bad, highlight others' failures, and mock those who stumble. Dating was tough even before the invention of social media. But now it's an all-out war on one another. We can instantly upload photos of clueless people, and screenshot conversations can be shared in the blink of an eye. Let's be honest, we all have a tough job showing up and trying to be present in our relationships. When we are constantly being judged about who we are, it's even harder to show up.

Here are 10 swoon-worthy qualities women love about men:

1. Men who embrace their softer sides

Men are going to the chick flicks with us and crying at commercials and movies. They're okay with being vulnerable and letting us see their softer side.

2. Men who are spectacular dads

They partner with us, and they share the load of being a parent. Diapers, late-night feedings, baths, you name it, they are doing it right alongside us.

3. Men who take good care of themselves

From eating clean to working out, to getting more rest, men are making sure they are taking care of themselves so they have more energy for the ones they love.

4. Men who love to learn

Men are pursuing higher education and more of it. Men are digging into fascinating books and feeding their brains.

5. Men who do their part

Working women are coming home to dinner on the table, kids bathed and in bed, housework done, and a partner who's making sure we get taken care of. Show me a man that will paint your toenails on a Friday night and I'll show you a happy couple.

6. Men who stretch their boundaries and beliefs

Men are willing to step outside of their comfort zone, explore morals, and challenge social mores.

7. Men who tap into their spiritual side

Yoga classes, spiritual retreats desire mapping, and much more. Men are taking the time to turn their focus inward and quiet their minds and souls.

Kampus Production / Pexels

8. Men who are willing to be goofy

Whether it's having a tea party with your toddler or dressing up like a minion for Halloween, the men in our lives are willing to unbutton and be silly with us.

9. Men who can have tough conversations

Gone are the days of men clamming up and refusing to talk about stressful things. Men today are opening up and taking a risk to talk about things that make us uncomfortable and push our buttons. They are willing to seek out solutions together and find a common way through disagreements. The amazing men in our lives will give us even more reasons to love them in 2015 as they show up, authentically and fully. Loving us deeply and passionately. Celebrate the man in your life who truly is an amazing partner and soulmate.

Natalie Blais is a hands-on relationship and life coach with over 10 years of experience in relationship strategies, and intimacy education. She works with her clients seeking a solution-focused approach for rapid and long-lasting results.