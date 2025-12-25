Forget The Age Gap In Relationships — Let's Talk About The ‘Swag Gap'

We've all heard the joke about couples who are so in sync that they start to look and dress alike. Yeah, it's all in good fun until you're in one of those relationships and find yourself dressing like twins without even coordinating. But maybe that's a good thing. According to a relationship trend on social media, vibes between partners matter in a big way, especially when it comes to the swag gap.

If you're scratching your head because you have no idea what that is. Fret not, we're gonna break it all down, but in the simplest terms, a swag gap relationship is when the two partners have very different vibes when it comes to... well... swag. Case in point: Justin and Hailey Bieber. She's all glam, and he's a little more rolled out of bed and forgot to shower chic.

Let's talk about swag gap relationships and when a couple's vibes are completely different.

Swag gap discourse is all over TikTok, but trying to dissect what it actually is can get a bit confusing because there is a fashion element to it, but also a vibe element, and understanding it can get a little murky. In a piece for Dazed, Isabel Burke may have described it best: "It’s a half-satirical, half-serious, and entirely viral term that’s come to define relationships in which one partner is visibly, well, swaggier than the other. The phrase refers to an imbalance in dress, yes, but also a perceived imbalance in coolness."

Ultimately, it's about two partners who have very different opinions on what constitutes cool. And at its core, it's just a couple that are opposites, but it calls into question the adage about opposites attracting.

Yahoo credited the popularity of the term to TikToker “itsalmondmilkhunni,” who posted a video in April 2025 explaining why a swag gap is her biggest dating fear. “Have me showing up somewhere in public, looking swagged out, looking fly. I have a cool outfit, and then my partner just looks like an effing mess behind me,” she said. “They just are wearing something that looks crazy. And it’s not just clothes too. It’s an aura and an energy.”

The swag gap is often thought of as a doomed relationship, but there are plenty who believe that partners with different vibes are thriving.

According to comedian Mike Vecchione, this "vibes gap" is key to making a relationship work. "The marriages that last are a combination of two types of people," he said during a stand-up performance. "One person who is boring with another person who is crazy."

“The swag gap is in the eye of the beholder,” Jess Carbino, a former sociologist for Tinder and Bumble, told Yahoo. So while some people understand the gap as a difference in dress and appearance, others make it more about swagger, what the term swag initially came from.

Regardless of how you define the term specifically, the trend highlights the issue of opposites and whether or not they can truly merge into a perfect pairing, because this isn't just about one partner dressing up to go to dinner while the other wears a hoodie and flip-flops.

But do opposites really attract?

According to research, there may be a physiological reason we find ourselves attracted to our total opposites, with several studies finding that we may be wired to choose partners that are genetically different than us for better chances of healthy reproduction.

On a social level, soulmate coaches Orna and Matthew Walters have said that opposites attract because they provide a healthy balance in a relationship, especially when the differences in a relationship create strengths. For example, when an introvert is in a relationship with an extrovert, the introvert provides grounding energy that helps stabilize the relationship, while the extrovert can stimulate connection.

We tend to take note of couples with a vibes gap because contrasts are easier to spot than similarities. When two things clash on a surface level, they are easily recognizable as an unlikely pair and cause people to question just how they happened to come together. But some of those differences in personality could be the exact reason two people connect. Perhaps those traits complement each other — what one person doesn’t have, the other does, and they work together like well-oiled machines.

What really matters in a lasting and healthy relationship is shared values and mutual respect. As relationship coach Jack Maddox explains in a TikTok video, "opposites attract, but similarities are what bond us."

As a matter of fact, studies show that people are most attracted to people who are similar to them or who they ideally want to be, those who complement their own personality, and people who make them feel secure in their attachment. Other studies confirm that similarity and complementarity are key components in mate selection and that people seek in others what they value in themselves.

If partners who are different from one another give a relationship a try, they have to be open and accepting and be able to use the strengths that their mate possesses to fill in their weak spots. If not, those little differences can become dealbreakers over time.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.