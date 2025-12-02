Everyone’s Looking For A Partner Who Has These 3 Traits, According To Research

Everybody generally has similar traits that they look for in a potential partner. Often, it's a good sense of humor, an attractive face, or unwavering loyalty, though it can vary depending on you and your preferences.

However, according to a 2017 personality trait study, there are 3 specific traits that make you seem the most attractive, not only to a partner, but to anyone. If you happen to embody any of these personality traits, everyone will desire you.

Everyone is looking for a partner with these 3 traits, according to research:

1. A positive attitude

Belinda Campos, Chicano/Latino studies associate professor at UC Irvine, shared, "People are highly attuned to the positive emotions of others and can be more attuned to others’ positive emotions than negative emotions." Those who maintain a positive attitude usually make people around them feel better about themselves. They'll remember that you made them feel relaxed and safe, and they'll want to spend more time with you.

It's not in my nature to be Susie Sunshine, at least not always. If something is going wrong, it's going wrong, and I'll acknowledge it. Despite this, it's still possible to approach a problem with a positive outlook and not let it get to you. People will be drawn to your resilience and optimism, especially in the face of adversity.

2. Balanced extroversion

Are introverts or extroverts more attractive? The answer is technically neither, at least according to the study. Participants found balanced extroversion to be the best. With this trait, people have a healthy mixture of both introverted and extroverted qualities.

These individuals are adaptable depending on the specific social situation and may be just as happy staying home on a Friday to cozy up and read a book as going out with friends for a night on the town.

Jack Schafer, Ph.D., claims, "Extroverts, as compared to introverts, tend to appear more attractive because they are seen as gregarious and self-confident." But an extremely extroverted person can be too overwhelming for some, especially if they are very high-energy and dominate a conversation. They can make others feel drained or crowded out.

3. Confidence

In the study, confidence was by far considered the most attractive personality trait to others. It has the potential to both elevate your social status and put others more at ease when interacting. Confident people tend to be seen as more capable and trustworthy, which are also very desirable traits in a friend or partner.

Truthfully, I don't think anyone is really that confident. I think we're all born feeling totally insecure, and we think we aren't supposed to be this way, so we pretend to have our stuff together. When I don't feel the most confident, I just assume that every other person I meet is as insecure as I am and is doing their very best to hide it. This can help you feel more at ease around others in social situations. It also makes you weirdly confident in your un-confidence, and suddenly, you're sure of yourself.

