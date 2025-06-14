30 Sweet Ways Romantic Partners Show Their Devotion When They're Truly In Love

What's cooler than being able to express yourself freely to the one you love? Expression helps your partner understand what makes you tick, helps you communicate better with each other, and gives you the freedom to just be you. It also shows the person you love how devoted you are.

Whether you have been together for a few months, a few years, or a few decades, there are so many ways amazing to express yourself to each other. Here are 30 great ideas to get you started — no matter your attachment style, love language or anything else.

Advertisement

30 ways the most romantic partners show how devoted they are

1. They write poems to each other

Then read them aloud in your best thespian voice, you two romantics.

2. They mix customized drinks and coffees

Jacob Lund via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Is he sweet with a little kick? Is she subtle and refreshing? Warm and cozy like a latte? Say it with a special drink.

3. They cook each other's favorite meal

Food is love, and a special meal is a chance to artfully combine each other's favorite flavors.

4. They write love letters

If you want to express yourself through written words, but you aren't much of a poet, writing a simple love letter is a great option.

5. They buy a gift just 'because'

Birthdays and Valentine's Day are obvious occasions, but a gift that's apropos of nothing makes a major statement: "I was thinking about how wonderful you are, and I couldn't help but give you something to make you smile."

Advertisement

6. They exchange their favorite books

Drazen Zigic via Shutterstock

Book gifts are personal; It's like saying, "I care enough about you that I want to share with you something that's meaningful to me."

Advertisement

7. They make playlists for each other

Is this corny? Possibly, but music is an undeniably personal form of expression.

8. They invite their partners to all important events

Sure, your bowling team may not be masterful, but you love it, so who cares? Sharing something you enjoy is a way of really letting your partner in.

9. They dance like no one is watching — except each other

Let go of your insecurities and be a big goof! Dancing your heart out (in the safety of your living room) is expression at its finest.

10. They tell each other their fantasies shamelessly

Everyone is into something, and a great physical relationship includes communication. Learn to express yourselves in ways you never have before in the bedroom by sharing your wildest fantasies.

Advertisement

11. They show each other their favorite movies

Just because you didn't meet each other as kids doesn't mean you can never be like kids together. Give your partner a glimpse into the life of baby you by sharing your favorite childhood movie.

12. They say they're sorry, no strings attached

Drazen Zigic via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Expressing humility is highly underrated in a relationship and being accountable for your behavior is one of the most romantic things possible.

13. They introduce each other to all their loved ones

Let's face it: These things have made you into the person you are today, so share your story.

14. They expose each other to family traditions

Every family does things a little differently, especially for the holidays. Differences make things interesting.

15. They take an art class together

What a fun date idea — and a way to tap into your own type of artistic expression.

16. They sing their favorite love songs together

In the shower together, on the street, or at home. This is less weird than it sounds.

Advertisement

17. They enjoy each other's favorite places

Dean Drobot via Shutterstock

Find out why your significant other is always going to that specific coffee shop after class, or likes to go to that one specific bar. It may reveal more about him or her than you think.

18. They hang out with each other's friends

Just try it, at least once. The people you hold close say a lot about you as a person.

Advertisement

19. They buy special undergarments for each other

Naughty expression is expression too (wink, wink).

20. They watch comedy together

To clue your partner into your sense of humor.

21. They tell each other jokes and play games

Everyone remembers at least one joke. The one you do remember (a knock-knock? Something super cynical?) says something about who you are.

The same can be done when you play games together. Board games or word games or party games, it doesn't matter. Couples who play together grow closer.

22. They tell each other why they love one another

Expressing these feelings will never get old to your loved one.

Advertisement

23. They confront their fears together

Because expressing bravery and vulnerability is a great thing.

24. They watch each other’s favorite cry-fest movies

Bond together by getting emotional and experiencing catharsis.

25. They share their dreams and goals

Because expressing your dreams and hopes are what it's all about.

Advertisement

26. They dress comfy around each other

Being able to be yourself around each other is important.

27. They talk about their collections and obsessions

Whatever it is you collect—records, books, sea shells from beaches you've visited—says something about what you hold dear.

28. They're vulnerable with one another

Because if you can't be vulnerable with your partner, who else can you be vulnerable with?

29. They go to concerts together

Express your musical tastes with each other — live!

30. They make personalized holiday cards

Don't just get a standard Hallmark card! Make a sweet birthday card with photos or memories or a memory of how you fell in love.

Advertisement

Nicole Weaver is a senior writer for Showbiz Cheat Sheet whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more.