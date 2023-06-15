11 Sweet Signs You're In A Perfectly Imperfect Relationship

Your relationship doesn't have to be imperfect.
By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Last updated on Jun 15, 2023
Does a relationship have to be perfect? No!
It's essential for any relationship to be satisfying and happy — that's it!
Any relationship with love, trust, and respect and where people treat each other with kindness is valuable, even if it's not perfect.
You don't need to be Insta-perfect or look like a perfect match in order to be "perfectly imperfect" together.
Here are 11 sweet signs that you have a perfectly imperfect relationship:
1. You can speak your mind
You feel comfortable enough with your partner to talk about anything and everything because they are supposed to be there for you.
Speaking out and telling your significant other how you're feeling is not always simple, but it should not require a lot of strength, self-confidence, and guts to talk.
You need to feel safe enough in a good relationship to be candid with your partner.
2. You trust each other
In all relationships, trust is essential. Your companion is trustworthy and has proven themselves. They are dependable and accessible.
They will be there when they say they will show up. They also demonstrate their faith in you by allowing you the freedom and space you require without continually checking in on you.
3. You find joy
Relationships that are happy and healthy are full of laughter and pleasure. This doesn't imply you are so glad all the time or that your spouse does not irritate you occasionally, but it does suggest that your life together is mainly enjoyable in small ways.
It could be cooking supper together, laughing at the same jokes, completing each other's sentences, inside jokes, etc.
4. It feels right
Any strong bond feels as if it has been there for a long time. You feel like you are on the right track.
It's not always simple or even pleasant, but it always feels like you are exactly where you need to be.
5. You encourage each other
It's completely normal if your dreams differ as long as you respect and support one another in achieving your objectives and goals.
You push each other to do better.
6. You feel calm and content
There's a sense of peaceful familiarity when the honeymoon phase fades, and you and your partner genuinely begin to realize who the other is.
In their company, you feel anchored and content. They make you happy.
7. You feel comfortable in your skin
You are your person. You try to understand yourself, which may help you love and accept yourself, which can help you love and get your partner.
It's simple — if you don't love yourself, how can you love someone else?
8. You have personal space
You don't have to spend every moment with your partner just because you are in love. No matter how solid your relationship is, it's necessary to give yourself some time.
Taking time to explore your hobbies and connections keeps your relationship fresh and allows you to grow as an individual while growing as a couple.
9. Both your boundaries are respected
You're both on the same team in a good relationship. Both partners talk about and agree on significant vital issues in a good relationship.
It's a positive indicator if you can discuss it with your partner and you respect each other's boundaries. One should not invade their partner's space.
10. You feel happy and supported
If your relationship is solid, you should feel happy and supported.
You feel like there's someone you can always count on, no matter what may come.
11. You feel like a complete individual
Your partner should not complete you. As I said before, you are your own person. Both of you feel free to be who you are. It would help if you experienced deep individuation and self-discovery.
In this manner, you will not feel as if you're missing out without them, but rather as if you are two whole, different people, who operate well together.
Sidhharrth S. Kumaar is the Founder of NumroVani and a registered pharmacist turned Astro Numerologist.