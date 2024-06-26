7 Expert-Approved Turn-Ons All Couples Should Try

Looking to take your love life to the next level? If you're like most other committed couples, you love each other to pieces — but between long hours at the office, the dropping the kids off at school, you just want to curl up in bed at the end of the day — and sleep is the only thing on your mind. So how do you keep the passion churning? How do you build the tension slowly and steadily so that — when you do climb into bed — it will be all you can do to keep your hands off each other? Here are the hottest turn-ons that any couple should try (at least once — if not twice or three times).

Here are expert-approved turn-ons all couples should try:

1. Pick each other up at a local bar

My husband and I have been together since high school, so neither of us got to experience the thrill of meeting and flirting with strangers in a bar. So we invented this little game where we flirt with strangers to see who gets hit first. We go to separate corners of the bar and hang out, chatting with strangers. The first person to get hit on wins. My husband knows I like to flirt, so he'll come up and act like he doesn't know me and start feeding me pickup lines. Admittedly, this game requires a lot of trust and confidence. —Tara Kennedy-Kline

2. Blindfold each other

Heightened sensitivity to physical sensation adds excitement and electricity when you have to anticipate and imagine a touch you cannot see. Nothing will matter but what you feel. Props like feathers, rose petals, or oils can be introduced to stroke the skin. Keep in mind that this is about building passion through the sensation of touch and love in a safe environment and not about creating fear. As always, make sure you've set the rules of the game with your partner before plunging into the dark. —Jen Duchene

3. Tell him "no"

If things have gotten stale, you can trick his mind into craving you by pretending that intimacy is off-limits. Tell your partner that you are not going to let him be intimate with you until a certain day and time. Then tease him. Show him what he isn't getting. Build up the tension by denying him what he wants most: you! —Dr. Stephanie Buehler

4. Have forbidden intimacy

There's nothing hotter than a quick rendezvous with the added excitement of possibly getting caught. Get creative about a place that would be exciting, forbidden, and safe enough to do the dirty without getting caught too easily, if at all. —Jen Duchene

5. Show some skin

Couples don't spend much time without clothes together. We shower and dress, or pull off our clothes and get into pajamas. What about hanging around without any clothes on one afternoon? Or having Sunday breakfast sans clothing? Being like this allows you to feel more comfortable with your body — no matter your size — and gives you confidence. It's a way to establish intimacy and trust with each other. If you have kids, put a lock on your bedroom door and spend time together without clothing. You can even visit a resort like the Terra Cotta Inn in Palm Springs. Of course, there will be exhibitionists and voyeurs, but most people are there just to be able to hang out and feel free in their skin. —Dr. Stephanie Buehler

6. Learn something new and exciting together

Cooking, Ballroom dancing, macramé ... it doesn't matter what the topic is, just that you're both learning together. There's a bonus if you can share private promises during the class of how you can use your new talents to spice it up. —Tara Kennedy-Kline

7. Exchange letters

Express your love and desire through words. Add romantic touches using wax seals or pressed petals. Describe in bold, intimate detail how you imagine the two of you will make love and the feelings that it will evoke. Create a secret world between the two of you. Take turns exchanging letters to suggest a tryst, which could vary from the bedroom to the bathroom or even under the stars. This is your story. Have fun indulging in the pent-up passion built between you. —Jen Duchene

Tara Kennedy-Kline, CFC, CLC, is the author of three parenting books, including Stop Raising Einstein. Dr. Stephanie Buehler, a dedicated psychologist and intimacy therapist and President of The Buehler Institute. Jen Duchene is an internationally acclaimed speaker, Akashic Reader, Astro-Numerologist, Author, and Sacred Design Expert.