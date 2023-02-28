Everyone knows that men are infinitely complex sexual beings. Jump-starting their libido can be trickier than solving a Rubik's cube. Do you think you can just show a little skin and wait for him to pounce on you? You're dead wrong. And also not getting any tonight.

That's because it's not just about the primal immediacy of physical lust and seduction — to learn how to get a guy to like you, you really have to get inside his head, especially if you want to get in his pants. And men are more complex than we think.

But it's okay. We live in a world where men are taught by media and culture to repress their shameful sexual urges. You just have to dig deep and help him overcome these feelings of hesitation and doubt.

Here are 7 straightforward tricks to make him hunger for you bad:

1. Drop a subtle hint

Try pulling your pants down and gesturing toward your female parts. This will signal receptors in the male brain to release chemicals that cause him to intensely long for fatherhood, and therefore, copulation with you.

2. Say it with body language

Pointing your feet towards your paramour subconsciously communicates your interest. Pointing your vagina towards his penis has a similar effect.

3. Laugh at his jokes

Laughter causes mirror neurons to fire and creates bonds between two people. It also makes him feel accepted and comfortable with you. Make sure to laugh heartily at his jokes, as well as the instant he reveals his penis for the first time.

4. Lightly touch his arm

Science has proven that lightly touching someone's arm or shoulder when you're talking to them sends subconscious, flirty signals. But a firm grab can seem forceful and threatening. That's why you should only ever barely brush up against his manhood in the bedroom. Men love a good tease.

5. Flash a seductive smile

The human brain has evolved to respond positively and feel closer to another person smiling. Make sure to maintain an unblinking, teeth-bearing smile for the duration of the date.

6. Show a little skin

Appeal to his primitive instincts. It doesn't matter who the skin belongs to, just place a pile of it on the dinner table, lock eyes with him, and raise a single eyebrow. Now you've raised a challenge, and he's intrigued.

7. Playfully tease him

Many guys find little humorous jabs hilarious and charming. Show up to his mom's funeral and convince him it was all his fault. And while you're there, try to get the recipe for his aunt's peach cobbler.

Bob Alaburda is a senior editor at dvm360. His work has appeared in the Huffington Post, Ravishly, and more.