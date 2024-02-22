5 Easy-To-Follow Steps To Help You Manifest Your Soulmate

How to attract the love you've been dreaming about.
By Kelly Ann Garnett
Last updated on Feb 22, 2024
Photo: fizkes | Shutterstock
When you're trying to figure out how to find your soulmate, the journey can feel like forever ... until you finally come together. But to speed things up, using the 'Law of Attraction' can help. The Law of Attraction states that what you focus on is what you draw toward you — like attracts like. However, during this journey to finding your soulmate, you may often wonder, "Where is he already?" or "Why can’t I find him?" Some single women even question what they’re doing wrong that’s keeping them apart from their beloved.
Here are 5 'Law of Attraction' techniques you can use that will help you learn how to find your soulmate and attract the love and relationship you desire.
The 5 steps to help you attract your soulmate:
1. Write up a living vision.
A living vision is a detailed description of your relationship with your soulmate as if it’s already in existence. Write two to three positive affirmations that align with your living vision. Write them in the first person and in the present tense. Use descriptive language and show your enthusiasm through your word choice. Be as specific as you can, and make sure to include both of you in it. Don’t worry too much about any of his physical attributes. Focus mainly on how you’re going to feel when you’re together and what you’ll be experiencing when you’re together. Read it at least once a day, either when you first wake up or before you go to sleep.
2. Affirm your soulmate is coming.
After you’ve completed your living vision, write 2-3 positive affirmations that align with your affirmation. Start each affirmation with "I am…" and then fill in the blank. Make sure that each affirmation is what you do want, not what you don’t want. For example, say something like, "I am attracting the man of my dreams, my soulmate, and partner for life" versus "I am no longer attracting unavailable men." Always focus on the positive. If you want, you can also write them on Post-its and put them around your house, in your car, and in any other places where you spend a lot of time.
3. Create your vision board.
It's important to have visuals that help the brain align with the reality that you are creating, which is why creating a soulmate vision board is an essential next step. If you’re not familiar with what a vision board is, it is a physical representation of your heartfelt dreams, using images and words. Many people create them on a poster board and hang them somewhere that they will see them on a daily basis. Again, be specific. Everything that’s on your vision board should activate feelings of joy and anticipation for what’s to come.
Photo: Mikechie Esparagoza/Pexels
4. Practice a heart-to-heart and soul-to-soul meditation.
Sit someplace quiet and in a comfortable position. Place one hand on your heart and one hand on your belly. In the silence of your mind, call forward your beloved to meet you to connect heart to heart, soul to soul. Do this for at least 10 minutes in the morning. Or, do whatever you can whenever you can to make that connection. Feel the immense love and energy in every cell of your being.
5. Write a letter to your soulmate.
There are two approaches you can take to this: Either you can write your soulmate a letter, sharing anything you want them to know about how much you love them or why you love them. Or, you can write entries that are descriptions of the day you had together. Either way, it’s another powerful way to connect with his energy. If you make these steps for how to find your soulmate part of your daily routine, you will begin to witness major shifts in your thoughts and outlook.
And, in the midst of all of this, make sure to stay grounded in knowing that you two are coming together for sure. It is and will be done! Getting your heart and mind ready for your soulmate relationship is one of the gifts of "singlehood." While you’re calling in your beloved, you can do the precious work on your own heart to make sure that the next relationship you get into is better than the last one. You are capable of great love. But to get it, you have to be it.
Kelly Ann Garnett is a certified love attraction coach, certified life coach, spiritual psychologist, and educator for women looking for their soulmate. Her bylines have appeared in TIME and The Mind's Journal, as well as other websites.
This article was originally published at Kelly Ann Garnett's website. Reprinted with permission from the author.