The #1 Reason You Feel Burned Out

Many of us are grappling with the effects of feeling burned out and exhausted, but figuring out the exact cause can be challenging. It might be related to your sleep schedule or a personal matter beyond your control. But, more often than not, the real reason for burnout is much simpler than that.

So, why are we feeling this way, and what can we do to defeat burnout and thrive mentally?

Life coach Sabastian Enges explains one of the most common causes of burnout and how to defeat it.

The #1 Reason People Feel Burned Out

Sometimes, it’s true that slow and steady wins the race. Listen, we are all for hard work. So if you’re aiming for something, be ready to put in the hours to make it happen.

However, Enges suggests splitting your work into spurts rather than marathons. If you keep pushing yourself constantly without breaks, you’ll likely end up feeling burned out by the time you reach the finish line, says Enges.

You also have to understand and ask yourself why you work so hard.

Is it because you’re hoping for success? Or is it because you believe there’s happiness and fulfillment to be found in over-extending yourself?

The truth is that if you base your value on how hard you work, you’ll never be satisfied. You’ll burn yourself out trying to prove yourself, says Enges.

“But what happens if I am working hard for my future? Is that such a bad thing?” Working hard is admirable but taking breaks is an absolute necessity.

According to positive psychology coach, Diane Dreher, “A recent meta-analysis by psychologist Patricia Albulescu, Ph.D., and colleagues (2022) showed that short breaks can reduce fatigue, increase energy and improve overall performance.”

Even a ten-minute break can have a significant impact on our health and overall performance, says Albulescu.

Yet, I get it, it’s easier said than done. Being a workaholic myself, I struggle with not overdoing it. Even during college, I always pushed myself.

Whether it was volunteering, working throughout college, or heavy class loads, I took on as much as I could. My workaholic tendencies became so bad that for three years straight I never took a break.

As you can imagine I finished the race, but at what cost? I was at an all-time low and I found myself having to recharge for months.

So, to prevent this from happening to you, here are some tips you should consider if you struggle with overworking yourself.

How To Stop Over-Working Yourself

In the world of hustle culture, it’s easy to believe that overworking is key to achieving your dreams. However, it’s important to understand that overworking isn’t always necessary for success, writes Harvard Business Review.

According to the American Psychological Association, burnout is associated with:

Mental distance from one’s work.

Cynical feelings towards work.

Reduce efficacy at work.

To avoid this, take breaks. Every hour take a ten-minute break and either drink or eat something. Break down your work into smaller pieces and use meditation to remain calm.

Harvard Business Review suggests thinking of your goals as a skill you need to hone. Through this, you’ll become interested in your work.

Be sure to avoid overtime as it can cause you stress. Remember that your days off are supposed to be a time to relax and recharge. So, try incorporating self-care into your routine such as exercising or painting to help you destress.

Overworking is common in a culture that glorifies hustling nonstop. But here’s the thing: you can achieve success without destroying your mental health in the process. By adding these methods into your routine, you’ll start to relax and prioritize yourself first.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.