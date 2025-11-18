The Art Of Fun: 6 Simple Habits Of Couples Who Aren't Boring And Blah

When couples first start dating and fall in love, they usually spend a significant amount of time doing fun things together as a couple and spending quality time together. Most people believe that the playfulness and spark in their relationship will last forever, but over time, with all of the work deadlines, shuffling kids, household chores, and the rest of your everyday boring routines, taking time to have fun together often takes a back seat.

Advertisement

That's why making time to do fun things together as a couple when you're bored can help you strengthen your intimacy, improve your relationship, and, ultimately, learn how to fall in love more deeply. Keeping the fun alive in your relationship is critical for your long-term happiness. Research from the University of Denver shows that couples who make time for fun activities tend to stay together longer.

"The correlation between fun and marital happiness is high and significant. The more you invest in fun and friendship and being there for your partner, the happier the relationship will get over time," says Howard Markman, a psychologist who co-directs the university's Center for Marital and Family Studies.

Advertisement

In The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology by psychologist Arthur Aron of State University of New York-Stony Brook and colleagues found that sharing in new and exciting activities is consistently associated with better relationships.

In one set of experiments, some couples are assigned a mundane task that involves simply walking back and forth across a room. Other couples, however, take part in a more challenging exercise — their wrists and ankles are bound together as they crawl back and forth pushing a ball.

Before and after the exercise, the couples were asked things like, "How bored and blah are you with your current relationship?" The couples who took part in the more challenging and novel activity showed bigger increases in love and satisfaction scores, while couples performing the mundane task showed no meaningful changes.

Here are 6 simple habits of couples who aren't boring and blah:

Advertisement

1. They schedule date nights

La Famiglia / Shutterstock

Put doing couples activities on the calendar and stick to it. Don’t get discouraged if your spouse forgets. Take responsibility for making sure it happens. Brainstorm all the possibilities of what a great date could be. List what would light your fire and share your lists. Then, take turns making them happen.

Research using two nationally representative samples of American couples found that married couples who reported engaging in couple time with their partner at least once a week were 3.5 times more likely to report they were very happy in their relationship. The key is ensuring both partners enjoy and are committed to the activities, transforming routine time into genuine connection.

Advertisement

2. They're open to trying new things

Lucky Business / Shutterstock

One of the best ways to have fun together as a couple is to get out of your comfort zone. Sometimes, your idea of fun is different from your partner’s idea of fun. But, you might be surprised and like trying something new much more than you thought you would! Remember, if your partner is willing to try something new for you in return, be supportive and be their hero.

Doing new activities together provides couples with opportunities to rely on and support one another, and to show each other that they care, making people feel more secure in their relationships, research suggests. When couples engaged in self-expanding activities together, their satisfaction with their relationship increased, along with their desire for their partner.

Advertisement

3. They stay in the moment

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Dwelling on conflicts and the negative feelings you may be having for your partner at the moment may threaten to ruin a fun activity. Agree ahead of time to focus on having fun during the activity and to discuss important issues at another time.

Attentive focus on experiencing the current moments and the situation in the relationship, focusing on the present and not returning to the situation in the past can contribute to satisfaction in the relationship. Dr. John Gottman's research has shown that a simple 20 to 30 minute break can help you calm yourself down during flooding, and any conversation you have while being flooded will be useless, if not damaging.

Advertisement

4. They play as a team

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Competition between couples can become an issue when participating in games or sports. If you are the competitive type, try and pick activities that you can do as a team. Accomplishments that you fulfill together will only strengthen your bond and help you fall more deeply in love.

Research shows that couples who work toward shared goals tend to have stronger relationships, and cooperative goal structure was found to lead to greater effort put into the game than the competitive goal structure. Couples should strive to cooperate emotionally to build a stronger bond, as partners working together to understand sentiments and react sincerely can feel more emotionally connected to one another.

Advertisement

5. They appreciate even the most mundane moments

AYO Production / Shutterstock

Seemingly mundane moments you have every day can add a little fun. These can become rituals in the relationship. Rituals are important because they are the little ways that we connect every day. Try a silly twist to saying "hello" or "good-bye," or make it a habit to stop and watch the sunset on the way back from running errands. It doesn't need to be big, but it can have a big impact.

Research by Michael I. Norton and Ximena Garcia-Rada of Harvard found that couples with symbolically meaningful rituals feel more satisfied with their relationships than couples without rituals, experiencing more positive emotions and feeling more committed to their relationship.

Advertisement

6. They go on a couples retreat when things feel tense

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

A retreat is something you can schedule for just the two of you. Retreats give couples the chance to rediscover each other. It can create an atmosphere of bonding that you can never get while in the middle of your everyday lives.

Research studies prove that human beings are capable of meaningful change only when there is significant emotional investment and connection. During retreats and intensives, couples are guided through a series of emotionally corrective conversations leading to loving and empathic re-connection.

You can uncover barriers and remember why you fell in love in the first place. Attending a retreat with a Coach or Therapist gives you a partnership to help facilitate a change or shift to take your relationship to the next level while having fun at the same time. What a winning combination.

Doing these six simple things will not only help you learn how to fall in love with your spouse again but also bring your connection and intimacy to the next level. And the best part? You can have a blast doing it.

Kim Morse is a relationship coach and trainer for the Relationship Coaching Institute who works with couples to achieve a better connection and more effective communication to take their marriage from ordinary to extraordinary.