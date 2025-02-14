Couples Who Share These 12 Small Traits Are The Happiest Of All

The happiest couples of all aren’t defined by the number of affectionate messages they’ve shared on social media or the number of lovey-dovey photos they’ve posted. A genuine love connection isn’t something that can be measured using social media data — it’s not quantifiable at all.

But if love can’t be assessed using metrics, how are you supposed to know when a couple is truly happy? More importantly, how are you supposed to know what makes a genuinely happy couple so happy?

Here, we talk to four love experts to learn a little more about the traits truly happy couples have in common. (Because while you can’t reliably measure a couple’s emotional connection, you can practice behaviors that will strengthen your relationships. And that’s what matters, isn’t it?)

Couples who share these traits are the happiest of all:

1. They genuinely like and respect each other

Happy couples understand that it’s impossible to agree on everything. Sometimes, disagreements happen, and when they do, kindness is more important than winning an argument.

“Even when annoyed or hurt by the other, [truly happy partners] are still respectful," says Lesli Doares, couples coach and author of the book Blueprint for a Lasting Marriage: How to Create Your Happily Ever After with More Intention, Less Work.

“They never call each other names or lash out in other ways.” Instead, they support each other — and agree to disagree.

2. They see the best in each other

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

Happy couples have immense faith in one another. So when things go awry, they give each other the benefit of the doubt.

“When there’s more than one way to interpret an interaction, [happy couples will] choose the one that paints their partner in the best light — not the worst,” says Doares.

Couples who actively focus on seeing the best in each other, often referred to as positive illusions or having an idealized view of their partner, tend to report greater relationship satisfaction and happiness. This is because the partnership fosters a more positive emotional climate, promoting appreciation and connection.

Research published by Harvard Medical School found that while positive illusions can be beneficial, maintaining an entirely unrealistic view of your partner can lead to disappointment when faced with their flaws.

3. Happy couples have intimacy that isn’t goal-oriented

“This means that being intimate for the sole purpose of pleasure and being together supersedes whether or not they climax,” Dr. Rose Hanna, a licensed marriage and family therapist and professor of psychology at California State University, Long Beach.

“Once it becomes goal-oriented, then failure is an option, and subsequently, anxiety increases. Anxiety is the death of good intimacy.”

4. Happy couples tend to be more physically affectionate

“They hold hands more, give hugs, rub each other’s shoulders, and give hugs more readily than other couples,” says Hanna, explaining that happy couples tend to be more physically affectionate.

A 2021 study demonstrated a strong correlation between frequent physical touch, such as hugging, holding hands, and cuddling, and increased relationship satisfaction and happiness. This is often attributed to the release of oxytocin, a hormone associated with bonding and positive emotions when engaging in affectionate touch.

5. They're sincerely interested in what is going on in each other’s lives

That goes for everything from thoughts and feelings to activities. “They are curious about how the other sees them and the world and can have deep discussions without acrimony,” says Doares.

A 2019 study explained that happy couples demonstrate a strong interest in each other's lives, actively listening and engaging with their partner's experiences, thoughts, and feelings. This mutual curiosity and engagement are key to building a strong and fulfilling relationship.

6. They make each other feel appreciated

Truly happy couples are more likely to provide verbal praise, appreciation, and support to each other. “They truly feel valued in the relationship and are more verbally expressive of those feelings,” says Hanna.

“In other words, their verbal interactions are more often focused on [being] positive and affirming than [being] negative and attacking.”

7. They communicate effectively

“Truly happy couples express what they want and need without blaming each other, Kim Olver, a relationship coach and author of Secrets of Happy Couples. “They also know that not all communication is verbal.” That means being aware of body language and using touch to communicate love and support, rather than to deny it.

8. They are committed to each other

Yuri A / Shutterstock

When couples are truly happy, they understand that partnership is the most important thing. For some couples, this means monogamy, and for others, it doesn’t have to. The key piece is that they’ve constructed a relationship they both believe in, and they’re committed to sticking with it.

“I believe this enables couples to have a greater degree of trust and commitment, which takes their relationship to deeper levels,” says Olver.

9. They want to spend time together, but they don’t have to be attached at the hip

“They see the relationship as adding to their independently content lives, not as a way to fill an emotional hole or to acquire something—not being alone, social status, a family, etc.,” says Doares.

Happy couples tend to report a strong desire to spend significant time together. A 2022 study indicated that the quality of shared experiences, rather than just the quantity of time, plays a crucial role in relationship satisfaction.

Couples who feel deeply connected actively seek opportunities to interact and engage with each other. While spending time together is essential, maintaining individual interests and time for personal pursuits is also crucial for relationship health.

10. They don’t try to change each other

It’s natural to grow frustrated or annoyed by aspects of your partner in any relationship, but happy couples understand what they can and can’t change. While red-flag issues are worth addressing, minor pet peeves aren’t.

“Truly happy couples have learned to graciously accept each other, and they’ve let go of the need to change the other,” says Olver. Many partners end up growing to love (or at least, appreciate) the traits they once found annoying.

11. They trust each other, which helps them avoid fear and anxiety

“They are not sensitive to their partner’s mood shifts, and they are always there for them, showing unwavering support instead of being worried or anxious,” Rori Sassoon, a professional matchmaker, and CEO of Platinum Poire says. “You would never doubt or second-guess your partner, as you have earned a certain type of friendship and respect within your relationship.”

12. They make each other feel accepted

“You accept the other person for who they are and for who they are not, for their favorable characteristics and their faux pas. When you can accept them without bitterness — this is a strong couple,” says Sassoon.

Truly happy couples also report feeling completely confident that they can be their true selves with their partner.

A 2023 study explained that happy couples consistently make each other feel accepted by embracing their partner's flaws, validating their feelings, and demonstrating genuine understanding. This significantly contributes to higher relationship satisfaction and a stronger emotional bond, often called felt acceptance in research literature.

