7 Signs You Don't Need To Break Up, You Just Need To Reset Your Relationship

Relationships take a lot of work, and there will definitely be some ups and downs. When you hit a rough patch in your relationship, you may be tempted to end things completely, and sometimes, that really is the best thing you could do.

Then there are some situations in which what you really need is more of a reboot than a total break. If some specific things are still present between the two of you, it could be that instead of breaking up, all you need is to start a new chapter.

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7 signs you need to reset your relationship instead of breaking up with them

1. The love is still there

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If you still love your partner and they still love you, the problem could be with communication. Communicating with anyone, including the person you love, can feel hard for many people. It requires being vulnerable and taking the risk of possibly being rejected by the other person.

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On the other hand, opening up in this way can create a deeper bond and build trust over time. If you know there’s still love between the two of you even if things are rough, it may be worth sitting them down for a long, honest talk in order to restart the relationship on a clean slate.

2. You still care how the other person feels

You might have noticed something feeling off in your relationship. Things might feel boring or stagnant between you, but you have a nagging feeling that you don’t want to end the relationship just yet because you still care about the other person's feelings and they still care about yours.

Caring about each other and how the other person may feel is a sign that repairing the connection may still be possible. To reset your relationship, you can try brainstorming with them about new ways to deepen your connection. You might start going on dates more regularly or trying out each other's hobbies. Getting on the same page in a fun way can inspire you both to try harder and feel happier.

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3. You’re both tired of the fighting

Constantly fighting with the person you're supposed to love most can be difficult on you and the relationship. It may cause you to start thinking about ending the relationship altogether, but that may not be necessary.

If you're both tired of fighting, the discussions may become more honest and straightforward. You and your partner may be willing to handle conflict more respectfully and with care. This can lead to better communication and both people being gentler with each other and avoiding such heated discussions.

4. A willingness to change

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Change isn't always easy or something that can happen in an instant. Still, if you or your partner are ready to change for the better, the relationship may be fixable.

For change to happen, there must be honesty and a real desire to change. You can't make someone do something they don’t truly want to do. As a result, the two of you can become even closer and build a stronger bond. Change can only happen if you're both able to recognize the issue and are willing to adjust your behavior so it doesn’t happen in the future.

5. There’s still mutual respect between you

Giving the relationship a fresh start is worth it if respect is present on both sides. One person being respectful and kind is not enough to keep a relationship going.

If your relationship is worth saving, even during arguments, you'll show respect and care for each other. You won't raise your voice at the other person, and you'll both focus on the facts instead of pointing fingers. Both people have to make sure the focus is on the conflict, and not on what the other person did or didn’t do.

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6. You haven't forgotten why you stayed together

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During conflict, some people may only focus on the problem and forget they’re fighting with someone they love. Some may find themselves questioning the relationship and not regretting being with their partner.

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You’ll know your relationship needs a reset when you still remember the reason you started dating your partner. You may remember how kind the person has always been or how much they’re willing to understand you. You know why you love your partner, and you don’t forget those reasons when you’re experiencing a rough patch in the relationship.

7. Forgiveness is still on the table

Forgiving someone who has wronged you can be hard, but if you’re willing to forgive your partner, the relationship may still be salvageable.

After a conflict, you may hold a grudge against your partner. They probably said something that hurt you or did something that you may not have liked. If your partner is able to admit they were wrong when you confront them about it, you might find yourself willing to forgive them. If this is the case, it’s a sign that you are willing to reconcile and start a new chapter with your partner.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.