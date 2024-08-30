When you start dating someone, it's easy to let those rose-colored glasses cloud your judgment. During those first few dates, you're both on your best behavior, so it can be hard to distinguish the chivalrous features about him that are real and those that might be for show.

Not every frog you meet will turn into a prince, but there are ways to figure out if he's the one, even in the early stages of a relationship. If you’ve found yourself a keeper, hold on to him, love him, and cherish every moment with him, the good and the bad. You were right not to settle until you found him.

Here are 10 signs a man is a genuine keeper, according to psychology:

1. He makes you happy

He makes you so happy. The kind of happiness that you didn’t even know was possible.

And no, not that temporary happiness. I’m not talking about a rollercoaster ride or a seven-day fun-filled vacation to Disney World.

I mean the kind of happiness that lasts a long time. The kind of happiness that lasts forever. The kind of happiness that makes you laugh and smile all the time. The genuine and happy kind of happy.





2. He’s your best friend

He’s the first person you want to text about every little thing: parking tickets, homework assignments, even shoelaces. You get the point.

You want to update him with every detail of your life, every second of your day. You feel weird if you don’t talk to him for a few hours.

3. He’s interested in your life

He asks questions about school and work. He takes the time to listen to what you have to say. And even better, he remembers the things that you say.

According to research from the American Psychological Association, when people believe an essence drives their interests, likes, and dislikes, they assume it’s the same for others, too; if they find someone with one matching interest, they reason that person will share their broader worldview.

4. He introduces you to his friends

He wants you to be boys with his boys. The bro bond is sacred. That’s some real stuff. Should I even go on?

5. He goes out of his way for you

He does more than just little things like holding the door for you. Even if he’s got a lot on his plate whether it be work or school, he makes sure that you are a priority.

6. He hurts when you hurt

When you are going through a rough time, he listens and comforts you. He never judges you, even when you are in the wrong. Despite the troubling circumstances you may be currently facing, he only wants to make you happy.

7. He accepts your meltdowns

Welp, meltdowns are a part of life. Quite inevitable to say the least. He realizes that you have to express all of these bottled-up emotions, so he doesn’t try to stop you. He listens. And he doesn’t run away when the crazy comes out.

8. He’s genuinely happy when something good happens to you

He is happy when you’re happy. He’s proud of what you have accomplished. He’s glad that you share exciting news with him, it brings you two closer together.

Researchers analyzed the answers from 68,000 people in 180 countries. Overall, they found personality comes out on top, with 88.9% of women considering "kindness" a very important trait in a partner. Close behind were "supportiveness" and "intelligence," which were chosen by 86.5% and 72.3% of women, respectively.

9. He fights with you

If he didn’t fight with you, I’d be concerned. He fights because he cares. The fight may last an hour. Or it might last a week. But, he never stops caring about you.

10. He laughs at your jokes. .. even when they aren’t funny

Of course, the best for last. A guy who laughs at an awful joke is a keeper. And trust me, I am the queen of awful jokes.

Mackenzie Mickavicz is an aspiring author who writes about relationships and the turmoil of becoming an adult . Her goal is to create a community of strong, beautiful, and powerful women who are getting radical with their being in the relentless pursuit of self.